Good Morning, Mission! Welcome to Virus Village, your daily Covid-19 data dump.
San Francisco’s DPH has not updated its numbers yet today, and if last Sunday provides any clue, they’re probably taking the day off again.
Note that new R Number estimates suggest transmission remains locally low and the seven-day new case average also remains constant at 36.
Though we report the hyperlocal virus, it’s also a global phenomenon. As the B117 variant has grown in Europe while the vaccination roll-out is slower than in the U.S., a new wave has taken off with a new set of restrictions coming soon.
Whereas most nations imposed some form of social restrictions, two countries remained more or less open. How’s it working out? Sweden has done worse than its neighbors and the situation continues to deteriorate. But Brazil is a real problem, not only for Brazilians, but for the rest of planet.
While waiting for The Vaccination, scroll down for today’s (yesterday’s) Covid numbers.
Between February 9 and March 10, DPH added 173 new cases to the Mission or 29 new cases per 10,000 residents. The Citywide rate for that period was 19.19 new cases per 10,000 residents.
Preliminary figures indicate that as of March 8, the Latinx weekly new case average has dropped 40 percent for the month of March, White cases dropped 30 percent, Asian cases dropped 47 percent, and Black cases have dropped 29 percent.
According to the most recent data from the Federal Department of Health and Human Services, SFGH has 6 Covid patients and 80 percent ICU occupancy. Across the Mission, CPMC has 7 Covid patients and 39 percent ICU occupancy.
Between January 11 and March 9, California Covid hospitalizations have dropped over 80 percent.
Between March 1 and March 10, Latinx residents had a positivity rate of 2.27 percent. This is the lowest Latinx positivity rate since the pandemic began, but still substantially larger than other groups. Asians had .82 percent, Blacks .82 percent and Whites .7 percent. Positivity rates for other races/etnicities were negligible.
Although SF receives standing ovations for its low number of Covid-related deaths, DPH reporting has been Kafkaesque. Daily death numbers mean little or nothing and there is no demographic information provided on deaths over time. The 445 number is now said to have been recorded on March 6. Where, when and among whom those deaths occurred is anyone’s guess.