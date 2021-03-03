Good Morning, Mission! Welcome to Virus Village, your daily Covid-19 data dump.
The City has begun giving the Johnson & Johnson single shot vaccine. Although clinical trials showed less “efficacy” than the mRNA vaccines, when it comes to hospitalization and death, most recent evidence show J&J shots are just as effective. And because they are “old tech” they don’t have the long term uncertainty of the mRNA vaccines.
Another big issue around the vaccines is whether they prevent infection and transmission. Here’s a longish thread by UCSF’s Dr. Monica Gandhi on why the vaccines should reduce transmission.
Vaccinations have come to CCSF at the same time faculty are getting laid off. Yesterday a virtual protest argued that the layoffs that would potentially gut nearly one-third of the college’s current full-time faculty and nearly 75 percent of its current administrators
Meet Alejandra Solis, former and future CCSF student from the Yucatan.
While waiting for The Vaccination, scroll down for today’s Covid numbers.
Between February 9 and March 10, DPH added 173 new cases to the Mission or 29 new cases per 10,000 residents. Over that period, Tenderloin had a rate of nearly 50 new cases per 10,000 residents, Bayview Hunters Point had 39.6, Portola 33.2, Mission Bay 23, Western Addition 22, Bernal Heights 15.9, Potrero Hill 14.8, Hayes Valley 14.7, Noe Valley 14.5 and the Castro 9 new cases per 10,000 residents. Glen Park had 4 new cases.
Preliminary figures indicate that as of March 8, the Latinx weekly new case average has dropped 40 percent for the month of March, White cases dropped 30 percent, Asian cases dropped 47 percent, and Black cases have dropped 29 percent.
According to the most recent data from the Federal Department of Health and Human Services, SFGH has 6 Covid patients and 80 percent ICU occupancy. Across the Mission, CPMC has 7 Covid patients and 39 percent ICU occupancy.
Between January 11 and March 9, California Covid hospitalizations have dropped over 80 percent.
Between March 1 and March 10, Latinx residents had a positivity rate of 2.27 percent. This is the lowest Latinx positivity rate since the pandemic began, but still substantially larger than other groups. Asians had .82 percent, Blacks .82 percent and Whites .7 percent. Positivity rates for other races/etnicities were negligible.
Although SF receives standing ovations for its low number of Covid-related deaths, DPH reporting has been Kafkaesque. Daily death numbers mean little or nothing and there is no demographic information provided on deaths over time. The 445 number is now said to have been recorded on March 6. Where, when and among whom those deaths occurred is anyone’s guess.