Good Morning, Mission! Welcome to Virus Village, your daily Covid-19 data dump.

The City has begun giving the Johnson & Johnson single shot vaccine. Although clinical trials showed less “efficacy” than the mRNA vaccines, when it comes to hospitalization and death, most recent evidence show J&J shots are just as effective. And because they are “old tech” they don’t have the long term uncertainty of the mRNA vaccines.

Another big issue around the vaccines is whether they prevent infection and transmission. Here’s a longish thread by UCSF’s Dr. Monica Gandhi on why the vaccines should reduce transmission.

Vaccinations have come to CCSF at the same time faculty are getting laid off. Yesterday a virtual protest argued that the layoffs that would potentially gut nearly one-third of the college’s current full-time faculty and nearly 75 percent of its current administrators

Meet Alejandra Solis, former and future CCSF student from the Yucatan.

While waiting for The Vaccination, scroll down for today’s Covid numbers.

DPH continues to admit it’s vaccination data is incomplete due to more foulups on the state’s registration system. Good work Blue Shield. For what it’s worth, DPH reports that as of March 12, 28 percent (216,329) of San Francisco residents over 16 had received one dose, while over 13 percent (100,288) had received two. On March 12, the seven-day rolling average of shots per day was 4666.75. For information on where to get vaccinated in and around the Mission, visit our Vaccination Page.

Estimates keep the San Francico R Number at an all-time low .66, and estimates for the California R Number remain in the low .70s

Between February 9 and March 10, DPH added 173 new cases to the Mission or 29 new cases per 10,000 residents. Over that period, Tenderloin had a rate of nearly 50 new cases per 10,000 residents, Bayview Hunters Point had 39.6, Portola 33.2, Mission Bay 23, Western Addition 22, Bernal Heights 15.9, Potrero Hill 14.8, Hayes Valley 14.7, Noe Valley 14.5 and the Castro 9 new cases per 10,000 residents. Glen Park had 4 new cases.

New cases continue to decline, but slowly. For the week ending March 5, the seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in the City was 36 or 4.1 new cases per day per 100,000 residents.

Preliminary figures indicate that as of March 8, the Latinx weekly new case average has dropped 40 percent for the month of March, White cases dropped 30 percent, Asian cases dropped 47 percent, and Black cases have dropped 29 percent.

Hospitalizations is key number to watch given the potential of the virus to overwhelm California ‘s (and the nation’s) inadequate hospital/health care system. Since January 11, hospitalizations of confirmed Covid patients has fallen 85 percent. Today’s figures include 1 ICU transfer and 0 Acute Care transfers. For the week ending March 11, the rate of weekly change in Covid positive patients fell 25 percent. During that week, the seven-day average availability of ICU beds was 33 percent and Acute Care availability was 23 percent. On March 11, DPH reports Covid patients comprised 6 percent of ICU patients and less than 2 percent of Acute Care patients. DPH continues to report 100 percent of required PPE on hand, although this article raises disturbing questions about what kind of PPE and how that PPE is being utilized.

According to the most recent data from the Federal Department of Health and Human Services, SFGH has 6 Covid patients and 80 percent ICU occupancy. Across the Mission, CPMC has 7 Covid patients and 39 percent ICU occupancy.

Between January 11 and March 9, California Covid hospitalizations have dropped over 80 percent.

Between March 1 and March 10, Latinx residents had a positivity rate of 2.27 percent. This is the lowest Latinx positivity rate since the pandemic began, but still substantially larger than other groups. Asians had .82 percent, Blacks .82 percent and Whites .7 percent. Positivity rates for other races/etnicities were negligible.

Though the numbers of Latinx cases has declined dramatically this winter, the proportion of Latinx residents who have contracted the virus over the past year remains at least twice as much as other groups and almost three times greater than their proportion of the SF population.

Although SF receives standing ovations for its low number of Covid-related deaths, DPH reporting has been Kafkaesque. Daily death numbers mean little or nothing and there is no demographic information provided on deaths over time. The 445 number is now said to have been recorded on March 6. Where, when and among whom those deaths occurred is anyone’s guess.