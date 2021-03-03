Good Morning, Mission! Welcome to Virus Village, your daily Covid-19 data dump.
More Covid controversy. Is the news media hyping the variants?
The variant story was a big one during yesterday’s UCSF Grand Rounds, but not as big, or significant, as the discussion regarding class and race disparities.
For another look at the current state of the pandemic, here are three charts to check out.
And more good news from the “real world” on how well the Pfizer vaccine has prevented infection and transmission (among Israelis, not Palestinians).
That “good news” item about Pfizer comes from Pfizer itself, which has significant and persistent mold issues in its newest vaccine production plant.
Meanwhile on Valencia Street, a new housing project has been approved and a new sandwich shop has opened.
While waiting for The Vaccination, scroll down for today’s Covid numbers.
Between February 8 and March 9, DPH added 180 new cases to the Mission for a cumulative total of 3961, most in the City, or 66.4 cases per 1,000 residents. Seacliff has the lowest total with 42 or 16.9 cases per 1,000 residents. The Inner Sunset, home to UCSF, has the lowest rate at 16.3 cases per 1,000 residents.
Preliminary figures indicate that as of March 8, the Latinx weekly new case average has dropped 40 percent for the month of March, White cases dropped 30 percent, Asian cases dropped 47 percent, and Black cases have dropped 29 percent.
Between January 11 and March 9, California Covid hospitalizations have dropped over 80 percent.
The Citywide seven-day average positivity rate has dropped below 1 percent for the first time since October 25. It is another indicator of the current low prevalence of the virus in San Francisco.