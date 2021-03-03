Good Morning, Mission! Welcome to Virus Village, your daily Covid-19 data dump.

Though vaccination numbers are low, on Capp Street, where vaccination eligibility has expanded, so has demand.

A pill to stop the virus? Possibly, says one recent study. Meanwhile in Florida, where the B117 variant is the dominant strain, cases fell 12 percent over the past week.

Did the CDC misinterpret the science on opening schools? UCSF’s Dr. Monica Gandhi and others say it did.

As noted by a reader yesterday, SF drug overdose deaths far surpass Covid deaths with far less attention.

Six years later, we learn the fire at 22nd and Mission (which destroyed Mission Local’s office) was probably not due to arson but to fraud and grand theft. Check your smoke alarms and fire extinguishers.

While waiting for The Vaccination, scroll down for today’s Covid numbers.

Though optimism is high, vaccination numbers are low. As of March 8, 26 percent (196,750) of San Franciscans over 16 have received one dose, while over 12 percent (93,080) have received two doses. On March 8, only 2437 shots were delivered, dragging the rollilng seven day average down to 5202.9, about half the City’s daily goal. For information on where to get vaccinated in and around the Mission, visit our Vaccination Page.

Covid-19 R Estimation and the ensemble estimate the San Francisco R Number around .69. While the ensemble bounced California’s R Number back to .76, Covid-19 R Estimation keeps it at .73.

Between February 6 and March 6, DPH added 184 new cases to the Mission or 30.8 new cases per 10,000 residents. Though fewer cases (157), Tenderloin had a rate of 53.1 new cases per 10,000 residents, while Bayview Hunters Point had 41.2, Excelsior 31.7, Mission Bay 23, Hayes Valley 18.3, Bernal Heights 16.2, and Castro had 20 new cases for a rate of 9 new cases per 10,000 residents.

For the week ending March 2, the seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in the City fell to 42, or 4.9 new cases per day per 100,000 residents.

Covid hospitalizations are down to where they were in mid-November. Today’s figures include 1 ICU transfer and 0 Acute Care transfers. For the week ending March 8, the rate of weekly change in Covid positive patients fell 39 percent. During that week, the seven-day average availability of ICU beds was 33 percent and Acute Care availability was 25 percent. On March 8, DPH reported Covid patients occupied 6 percent of the City’s ICU beds and 2.4 percent of Acute Care beds. DPH continues to report 100 percent of required PPE on hand.

Most recent numbers from the Federal Health and Human Services Department show SFGH with 6 Covid patients and 80 percent ICU occupancy. Across the Mission, CPMC has 7 Covid patients and 39 percent ICU occupancy.

Between January 3 and March 6, Mission residents had a testing positivity rate of 3.69 percent based on 29,164 tests.

The 2.3 percent positivity rate is the lowest the state has seen since the pandemic began.

As of March 8, 68 percent of San Franciscans aged 65 and over have received one shot, while 35 percent have received 2. So far this age group has received 48 percent of the shots given.

Based on 436 deaths, San Francisco has a rate of 50 deaths per 100,000 residents. Sacramento has 100, San Diego 102, Los Angeles 218.3, Portland 69, Seattle 66, Boise 98.6, Las Vegas 184.3, Phoenix 220.2, Denver 110.3, Albuquerque 129.7, Austin 73.8, Houston 115.8, New Orleans 197.8, Birmingham 213.5, Jackson 164.2 Atlanta 114.6 and Miami 208.1 Covid-related deaths per 100,000 residents. According to UCSF’s Dr. Bob Wachter, if U.S. had SF’s per capita death rate, there would have been 162,000 deaths, instead of 526,000