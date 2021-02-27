The unemployment rate remains high at 8.4 percent, but as vaccine distribution continues, businesses and jobs are opening up. Here are a few available jobs:

Instituto Familiar De La Raza, located at 2919 Mission St., is hiring for multiple positions.

The family specialist role involves providing family support services and helping with food distribution. The position requires a high school diploma and one year of relevant experience, or five years of experience in lieu of a diploma and pays $20.50 per hour.

The substance abuse counselor position involves “providing substance use services to individuals living with HIV/AIDS. Services are delivered primarily in Spanish,” according to the job posting. The position requires two years of similar experience and somebody who is at least working towards receiving their Substance Abuse Counseling Certification. The job pays $25 to $27 dollars per hour.

Other available jobs include several mental health clinician roles, a case manager role and a program director role, all of which require a bachelor’s degree and prefer or require a master’s degree.

See all of the institute’s available listings here.

Compass Family Services, located at 37 Grove St., also opened applications for several jobs.

The most recent posting, for a full-time bilingual office manager, pays $20 to $23 per hour and requires one year of relevant work experience.

The accounting clerk position pays $55,000 to $60,000 annually and requires two years of accounting experience.

The aftercare case manager role is part time, pays $24 to $27 per hour, requires Spanish fluency and two years of counseling or case management experience.

See all available Compass Community Services jobs here.

Paid positions for minors:

High school students who are sophomores or older during the fall 2021 semester, or students working toward their GED, can apply for a counselor-in-training position with the Mayor’s Youth Employment and Education Program.

The position pays $17.25 per hour and involves planning and organizing workshops and activities for other youth.

The project coordinator position, also available through MYEEP, pays $18 per hour, is available for juniors, seniors, or first-year college students and involves learning “the ins and outs of how to run a youth employment program and how to design various workshops and retreats that focus on improving the life, job, and academic skills of urban youth leaders,” according to the job posting.

The deadlines for both jobs are in early April, see those listings here.

Scholarship for graduating high school seniors

Mayor London Breed’s Bridge to Excellence Scholarship Program is now accepting applications, with the deadline set for March 31.

The scholarship, $2,500 per awardee, is aimed at students graduating from an SFUSD high school this spring with a 3.2 minimum grade point average. Applicants must also “demonstrate a significant financial need and be the first in their family to attend a four-year college,” according to a statement from the mayor’s office.

Last year, the award was given to 14 students.

Undocumented students are eligible to apply, but the scholarship will be sent directly to their chosen university if selected. Students with social security numbers have the choice of receiving a check directly or having the money sent straight to their future school.

The application can be found here.. Applicants must also include a letter of recommendation and recent transcripts.