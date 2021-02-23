A stabbing at the SoMa West Skatepark at Duboce Ave and Otis Street on Monday evening left a 24-year-old man critically wounded. He was pronounced dead at the hospital later that night, according to the San Francisco Police Department.

Police responded to a call at 8:30 p.m. and found the 24-year-old man suffering from an apparent stab wound to his torso. The victim, whose identity has not been released, has no fixed address, according to the police.

An investigation determined that the victim had been involved in an altercation during which the victim was stabbed in the torso, police reported.

James Christian Moncrief, the 19-year-old suspect who allegedly stabbed the 24-year-old, was booked at the SF County Jail and charged with homicide and two counts of assault with a deadly weapon. Moncrief also has no fixed address.

This story is ongoing. Stay tuned for updates.

While an arrest has been made, this remains an active and ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. You may remain anonymous.