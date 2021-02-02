Good Morning, Mission! Welcome to Virus Village, your daily Covid-19 data dump.
The death toll from the recent surge continues to rise and we probably have not seen the end of it yet.
In welcome news, SFGH will provide free walk-up vaccinations to eligible residents living in three of the City’s most heavily impacted areas . In addition, the City is opening a mass vaccination site at the Moscone Center. Together, the new sites could vaccinate as many as 10,500 a day.
Great! But as distribution problems begin to get worked out, the state of vaccine supply is “opaque”.
Improved vaccination rates lead some to be optimistic, while others are more pessimistic in the face of the new variants.
If the new more transmissible variant takes hold, the debate whether to open schools will likely get much more heated.
Meanwhile the SFPD has promised to crack down on sideshows, and this weekend, check out what’s happening in the neighborhood this weekend, including fundraisers to keep food coming to those in need.
While waiting for the Vaccination, scroll down for today’s Covid numbers.
Though the graph looks better (not good), healthcare workers in Fresno say their emergency and ICU departments are still inundated with patients.
Nice to see the Citywide average positivity rate coming back down to 3 percent which was the pandemic average before the recent surge. The average doesn’t tell the whole story in our tale of two cities, so in our part of town the positivity rate is at least a few points higher. Between December 2 and February 3, the positivity rate in Bayview Hunters Point has been 8.5 percent.
The California 14 day average positivity rate fell below 7 percent for the first time since November 30.
For the month of January, the population group in SF aged 20 to 49 accounted for almost 4000 cases, or 56 percent of all those who tested positive for Covid. A new study suggests this population group accounted for 72 percent of the national surge beginning in late summer.
There’s a discrepancy between what the City reports and what the State reports. Our numbers for this graph come from the State. Hopefully whatever communications, or counting, glitch that that sprung up between the City and the State will get fixed soon. In the meantime, yes, the City claims 17 new deaths from its last report of 328. More important than the actual number is the trend line which is still going up.
With these improving numbers, should we be expecting SF to drop from purple to red sometime soon?
