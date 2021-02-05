Happy February, Black History Month, and weekend! This week’s neighborhood notes has a mix of art events, a drive-in movie, a Valentine’s Day cooking class, community fundraisers, and even a new Mission Corridor neighbor. Check it out.

What to do…

Seeing Double

Can’t believe your eyes? Us either. Voss Gallery on 3344 24th St. unveils “Double Vision” by artists Tim Irani and Neddie Bakula. The vibrant, fantastical sculptures and new contemporary paintings remind those of cartoon and videogame dreamworlds and surreal landscapes. The artists and curator feels this show is the perfect way to escape from the drudgery of the modern world. The art will be displayed from Feb. 6 to 27, 2021 by appointment only on Wednesdays through Saturdays from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Those who want a special first look and a chance at purchasing some of these dynamic pieces can reserve the few tickets left for the VIP Collectors event on Friday Feb. 5, from 4 to 8 p.m. Tickets cost $35 and buy patrons a complimentary drink, a handwritten thank you note from the gallery owner or director, $35 toward any art purchase and entry to other curated regional art in the lower gallery bolstered by DJ spun music. Grab your ticket here. Curators ask you to arrive 10 minutes before your appointment so showings can proceed on time. And though for the most part this exhibit asks you to leave the current world, present-day health guidelines like masks and social-distancing still apply. Contact info@vossgallery.art or visit Voss Gallery for more information.

Arcana — new art space, urban greenhouse, and restaurant call for local artists

It’s time to turn over a new leaf. Arcana, a new art venue, urban greenhouse, and plant-based restaurant, opens its doors officially March 2021 on 2512 Mission St. The owner, queer asylum seeker and San Francisco based artist Naz Khorram, said they are branching out and looking for local artists to collaborate with. The new Mission Corridor neighbor said, “Our mission is to support and empower local artists more than anyone in the greater Bay Area.” And business owners: Khorram also recently joined the Mission Merchant Association. Check out the forthcoming establishment here.

Don’t they say the quickest way to the heart is through the stomach?

Crap. You forgot it was Valentine’s Day next weekend, and all outdoor dining options are taken. Well, why not take a moment to make a labor of love instead and learn to whip up a vegetarian Valentine’s Day dinner or a rich Valentine’s brunch? Join 18 Reasons, a community cooking school on 3674 18th St., for a virtual lesson.

On Wednesday, Feb. 10 from 6:00 p.m. to 8 p.m. multicultural chef Annelies Zijderveld teaches how to make “decadent red wine-glazed mushroom steak strips to serve on a vivid mound of beet mashed potatoes, finished with frizzled crispy shallots.” To top that class off, you’ll learn to make chocolate-covered figs — which, coincidentally are rumored to be an aphrodisiac.

But since Valentine’s Day is Sunday, why not make the meal alongside your significant other that morning? Chef Mike demonstrates how to make egg and creamy crab filling, which will pair nicely with crispy prosciutto cups. Add the asparagus and lemon sabayon and voila! Class starts Sunday, Feb. 14 at 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Classes are $40 for members and $50 for non-members. Contact info@18reasons.org or visit 18 Reasons for more classes or information.

Mark your calendars

Feed Mission Meals with these community events

Mission Meals Coalition, a group of Bay Area organizers committed to delivering food during Covid-19, has partnered with locals to boost their funds and keep boxes of food into the hands of those who need them. The first of three events is “Gentle Yoga and a Serenade” with Astrud Castillo, which will be accompanied by transcendental live looping music by Cooper on Sunday, Feb. 14 from 7:00 to 9:00 p.m. Email yogawithastrud@gmail.com for the Zoom link. All proceeds go to Mission Meals.

Crochet for Cause raffles off two handmade crocheted bikini tops from Maui, one white and blue and another orange and white. All money raised from the $5 tickets will be split between Mission Meals and Share Your Mama, a homeless nonprofit in Hawaii. Venmo @Brinn-delugo for entries and enter as many times as you’d like. Winners will be picked at random and chosen Feb. 12, 2021.

Change South San Francisco continues its collaboration with Mission Meals to “provide culturally specific foods to families in South City.” The goal is to keep up 100 boxes of food for families and each cost $30 and are delivered twice a month. And, why not make it a game? Download the digital “Bingo” templates, in which each space is a fundraising amount your friends can donate and commit to. Find it on Instagram on the change_ssf page. Venmo @changessf and label it “Mission Meals” if you’re so inclined. All money goes straight to the mission.

Get Lost at the Lost Landscapes of SF Drive-in screening

Drive in for the most recent edition of the annual Lost Landscapes of SF film, which combines a mix of historical footage, film, and intimate home-movies that capture the past of long forgotten San Francisco. Grab some blankets, your own snacks, and cruise on up to the Fort Mason Center on 2 Marina Blvd. on Wednesday, Feb. 17 at 8:00 p.m. for the movie and commentary. Parking opens at 7:00 p.m. and tickets are asked to be printed or on the phone beforehand. The Interval will be open for to-go drinks, and the bathrooms will be opened and cleaned throughout. Any time one is outside the vehicle, masks are required. Tickets are $60 per vehicle; grab ‘em here. Out of gas? Watch the premiere on Youtube instead. Contact Rick Prelinger at rick@archive.org for more information.

Take some space

No time like Covid-19 to crave some serious space, right? Well, the artist guides from the David Ireland House on 500 Capp St. are happy to oblige. The David Ireland House and the 500 Capp Street Foundation unleashes a new spring lecture series titled “Opening the Cabinet,” in which the guides explain the significance of space to artists and their methods through lectures, talks, readings, and meditations of David Ireland house and other San Francisco art locales. The house on 500 Capp St. was American artist David Ireland’s residence, workspace, and after his maintenance action, a “sculpture” of its own right. Starting off next week on Feb. 17 at 5:00 p.m. is Justin R. Nagle, who presents the history behind Bay Area art spaces like the New Langton Arts and the Museum of Conceptual Art. “Green or Otherwise: Care, Color, and Ceilings.” The next installments occur on Wed. Feb 24, Wed. March 3, and Wed. March 10, all at 5:00 p.m. Learn more and register for free here.