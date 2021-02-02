Good Morning, Mission! Welcome to Virus Village, your daily Covid-19 data dump.
Wait! Wasn’t that yesterday’s headline? Right. DPH hasn’t updated their cumulative case numbers, but the other, more important numbers, are new, including a further drop in new cases and hospitalizations.
Where are cases coming from? Are you surprised to see the City’s Department of Public Works prominently in the mix? Not only does this suggest an appalling cynicism on the part of the City, it also points to the State’s lackadaisical enforcement of its own rules.
Eligible for vaccination, but not tech savvy? Some elderly find it easier, and more efficient to book an appointment by waiting two to four hours in a line on Capp Street.
More questions and more doubts about the wisdom of Newsom’s rapid re-opening. Even restaurant owners, like Chistian Anderson, co-owner of Monk’s Kettle, can’t wrap his head around it.
After a series of bizzarre communications, it appears the Feds will actually reimburse the City 100 percent for shelter-in-place hotels. Hopefully.
Congrats to Julian Mark for well-deserved recognition. Yes, his burger reviews still need work.
They don’t serve burgers, but Maria loved the Tacolicious MF chicken dinner.
While waiting for the Vaccination, scroll down for today’s Covid numbers.
Final totals for the month of January. Latinx residents had 2508 positive tests, Whites 1703, Asians 1536, Blacks 423, Multi-racial 189, Native Americans 14, and Pacific Islanders 12 postive tests.
Over the months of December and January, 34,566 tests were taken from Mission residents with a positivity rate of 5.19 percent.
The California 14 day average positivity rate fell below 7 percent for the first time since November 30.
In January, 6843 unhoused residents tested postive.
Covid deaths in San Francisco have more than doubled since December 1. Remarkably DPH still reports only 2 Covid deaths among unhoused resident, a figure which has not changed for months.