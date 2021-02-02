Good Morning, Mission! Welcome to Virus Village, your daily Covid-19 data dump.

Wait! Wasn’t that yesterday’s headline? Right. DPH hasn’t updated their cumulative case numbers, but the other, more important numbers, are new, including a further drop in new cases and hospitalizations.

Where are cases coming from? Are you surprised to see the City’s Department of Public Works prominently in the mix? Not only does this suggest an appalling cynicism on the part of the City, it also points to the State’s lackadaisical enforcement of its own rules.

Eligible for vaccination, but not tech savvy? Some elderly find it easier, and more efficient to book an appointment by waiting two to four hours in a line on Capp Street.

More questions and more doubts about the wisdom of Newsom’s rapid re-opening. Even restaurant owners, like Chistian Anderson, co-owner of Monk’s Kettle, can’t wrap his head around it.

After a series of bizzarre communications, it appears the Feds will actually reimburse the City 100 percent for shelter-in-place hotels. Hopefully.

Congrats to Julian Mark for well-deserved recognition. Yes, his burger reviews still need work.

They don’t serve burgers, but Maria loved the Tacolicious MF chicken dinner.

While waiting for the Vaccination, scroll down for today’s Covid numbers.

A little progress is better than none. Around 4000 more shots were recorded two days ago, meaning still only about 9 percent (71,112) of San Francisco residents over 18 have received one dose, and about 3 percent (19,127) have received two. Unfortunately for the week ending February 2, the seven day rolling average of shots per day was 3,186 (about 100 less than yesterday’s number). The DPH goal is 10,000 shots per day.

No real change in the R Number. San Francisco’s R Number estimate remains at .75 and estimates for California’s R Number range an average .76.

New case numbers in the Mission between January 2 and January 31, dropped to 605 for a cumulative total of 3696 or 62 cases per 1000 residents. During that time frame, Bayview Hunters Point had 704 new cases, Excelsior 470, Tenderloin 374, Sunset/Parkside 350, Visitacion Valley 310, Outer Mission 288, Bernal Heights 237, West of Twin Peaks 191, Nob Hill 193, Western Addition 166, Castro 110, Noe Valley 89 and Glen Park 29 new cases.

For the week ending January 27, the seven-day average of daily new cases dropped again to 153, or 17.6 new cases per day per 100,000 residents.

Final totals for the month of January. Latinx residents had 2508 positive tests, Whites 1703, Asians 1536, Blacks 423, Multi-racial 189, Native Americans 14, and Pacific Islanders 12 postive tests.

Today’s numbers include 2 ICU transfers, and 1 Acute Care transfer. For the week ending February 2, the rate of weekly change in Covid positive patients fell 2 percent. During that week, the seven-day average availability of ICU beds was 26 percent and for Acute Care beds 22 percent. On February 2, DPH reports Covid patients accounted for 17 percent of ICU beds and 8 percent of Acute Care beds .

Of 193 San Francisco Covid patients reported most recently by the Feds, 126, or 65 percent were in three of the ten hospitals reporting: SFGH (32) UCSF (54) and Kaiser (40).

Over the months of December and January, 34,566 tests were taken from Mission residents with a positivity rate of 5.19 percent.

The California 14 day average positivity rate fell below 7 percent for the first time since November 30.

In January, 6843 unhoused residents tested postive.

Covid deaths in San Francisco have more than doubled since December 1. Remarkably DPH still reports only 2 Covid deaths among unhoused resident, a figure which has not changed for months.