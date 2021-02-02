Good Morning, Mission! Welcome to Virus Village, your daily Covid-19 data dump.
The City has increased eligibilty for vaccination before securing enough vaccines. Predictably this has led to longer lines and more confusion and competition for the shots. Shoplifting at Walgreens doesn’t help matters.
Apart from lack of supplies and distribution SNAFU’s, there’s more good news on the vaccination front. Not only do the current vaccines prevent serious illness, existing data (limited) shows they also affect infection, and transmission.
What about the variants? UCSF doc Monica Gandhi thinks we should cool it with the variants scare, pointing to positive results in the UK and South Africa.
Meet Eusebio Rafaela, handing out blessings at 23rd and Mission.
While waiting for The Vaccination, scroll down for today’s Covid numbers.
As of February 22, Latinx residents had 32 percent of the month’s new cases, while Asians had 27 percent, Whites had 24 percent, and Blacks 7.4 percent.
Of 112 San Francico Covid patients reported to the Federal Department of Health and Human Services, 81 were being cared for at UCSF, Kaiser and SFGH.
The average daily testing number Citywide has dropped 40 percent since the peak in early January.
60 percent of the SF age group over 65 have received one dose of the vaccine while 12 percent have received two. Those over 65 have received 49 percent of the total shots delivered and 43 percent of the shots administered by the City.
Cumulative Covid Deaths in San Francisco
While we revise our Covid deaths graph, here’s the DPH chart taken from their website: https://data.sfgov.org/stories/s/dak2-gvuj.
Currently DPH reports 91 percent of SF Covid deaths are those over age 60. 67.8 percent of deaths had one or more underlying condition, whereas 2.5 percent had none. The rest were unknown.
What’s been going on with the R number in Marin? Why did it stop?
Leave a comment