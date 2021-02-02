Good Morning, Mission! Welcome to Virus Village, your daily Covid-19 data dump.

The City has increased eligibilty for vaccination before securing enough vaccines. Predictably this has led to longer lines and more confusion and competition for the shots. Shoplifting at Walgreens doesn’t help matters.

Apart from lack of supplies and distribution SNAFU’s, there’s more good news on the vaccination front. Not only do the current vaccines prevent serious illness, existing data (limited) shows they also affect infection, and transmission.

What about the variants? UCSF doc Monica Gandhi thinks we should cool it with the variants scare, pointing to positive results in the UK and South Africa.

Meet Eusebio Rafaela, handing out blessings at 23rd and Mission.

While waiting for The Vaccination, scroll down for today’s Covid numbers.

As of February 24, over 19 percent (144,205) of San Francisco residents over 16 have received one dose, while over 7 percent (54,501) have received two. On February 24, 4438 shots were delivered to San Franciso residents, bringing the seven day rolling average of shots per day to 3894. For information on where to get vaccinated in and around the Mission, visit our Vaccination Page.

Estimates for San Francisco’s R Number continue to show the virus spread in the City probably decreasing. Covid-19 R Estimation dropped its SF estimate below .7 for the first time, while the ensemble maintains a .74 average. California R Number estimates remain for the most part around .65.

Between January 23 and February 21, DPH recorded 287 new cases among Mission residents. The Tenderloin (241), Bayview Hunters Point (263) and Excelsior (251) were the only other neighoborhoods with over 200 new cases, while the rest of the City had less than 100 except for Portola, Visitacion Valley, SOMA and Sunset/Parkside.

For the week ending February 17, the seven-day average of daily new cases in the City fell to 74, or 8.5 new cases per day per 100,000 residents.

As of February 22, Latinx residents had 32 percent of the month’s new cases, while Asians had 27 percent, Whites had 24 percent, and Blacks 7.4 percent.

For the week ending February 23, the rate of weekly change in Covid positive patients fell 19 percent. During that week, the seven-day average availability of ICU beds was 32 percent and Acute Care availability was 26 percent. On February 23, DPH reported 81 ICU beds available and 369 Acute Care beds available. While still reporting 100 percent of required PPE on hand, DPH provides no other information regarding hospital workers, demographic information of those hospitalized or cumulative hospitalization numbers.

Of 112 San Francico Covid patients reported to the Federal Department of Health and Human Services, 81 were being cared for at UCSF, Kaiser and SFGH.

The average daily testing number Citywide has dropped 40 percent since the peak in early January.

60 percent of the SF age group over 65 have received one dose of the vaccine while 12 percent have received two. Those over 65 have received 49 percent of the total shots delivered and 43 percent of the shots administered by the City.

Cumulative Covid Deaths in San Francisco

While we revise our Covid deaths graph, here’s the DPH chart taken from their website: https://data.sfgov.org/stories/s/dak2-gvuj.

Currently DPH reports 91 percent of SF Covid deaths are those over age 60. 67.8 percent of deaths had one or more underlying condition, whereas 2.5 percent had none. The rest were unknown.