A new variant has been found in the recent testing at the 24th Street BART station. The variant may or may not be a big deal but that public health officials are actually looking for variants is a long-stalled step forward in controlling the virus.
Communications have not been the highlight of public health officials response to the pandemic. New efforts to improve are afoot, especially in promoting the vaccine.
But public health officials are never going to communicate as well as neighbors, another obvious reason to mobilize community resources.
Confused and worried about getting The Vaccination. There may soon be a new opportunity from an unexpected source. Cuba may have its problems, but early investments in health care have paid off. With only 44,523 Covid cases, Cuba has had 296 deaths. In comparison, Miami-Dade county in Florida has had 403, 260 cases and 5,350 deaths.
Based on a group’s population, Latinx residents had a case rate of 242 in January. Thus far in Februrary, the new case rate for Latinx is 48, for Native Americans 36.7, for Blacks 32.5, for Asians, 17.6, for Multi-racials 10, for Whites 13.5 and for Pacific Islanders 0.
Most recent Federal data shows that although SFGH remains the City hospital most impacted by Covid, things are improving with 14 Covid patients (down from 19), and 4 ICU beds available (up from 0).
Between February 1 and February 20, Latinx residents had a positivity rate of 6.1 percent, while Blacks had 2.5 percent, Asians 2.3 percent, Multi-racials 1.5 percent and Whites 1.4 percent.
DPH has often said it was “following the science”. With respect to vaccinations, it appears to be allocating more resources to those hardest hit. Though Latinx residents have received 8.8 percent of the total shots given to SF residents, they have received 16.6 percent of the shots given by DPH. Blacks have received 7.6 percent of the DPH shots, in contrast to 3.5 percent of all delivered, while Asians have received 41.4 percent of DPH shots, and 31.6 of the total.
Cumulative Covid Deaths in San Francisco
While we revise our Covid deaths graph, here’s the DPH chart taken from their website: https://data.sfgov.org/stories/s/dak2-gvuj.
San Francisco’s current Covid Case Fatality Rate (CFR) is 1.17. On December it was 1.03.