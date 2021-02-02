Good Morning, Mission! Welcome to Virus Village, your daily Covid-19 data dump.

A new variant has been found in the recent testing at the 24th Street BART station. The variant may or may not be a big deal but that public health officials are actually looking for variants is a long-stalled step forward in controlling the virus.

Communications have not been the highlight of public health officials response to the pandemic. New efforts to improve are afoot, especially in promoting the vaccine.

But public health officials are never going to communicate as well as neighbors, another obvious reason to mobilize community resources.

Confused and worried about getting The Vaccination. There may soon be a new opportunity from an unexpected source. Cuba may have its problems, but early investments in health care have paid off. With only 44,523 Covid cases, Cuba has had 296 deaths. In comparison, Miami-Dade county in Florida has had 403, 260 cases and 5,350 deaths.

While waiting for The Vaccination, scroll down for today’s Covid numbers.

As of February 22, over 18 percent (140,104) of San Francisco residents over 16 have received one dose, while 7 percent (49,776) have received two. On February 22, only 3560 shots were delivered to San Franciso residents, bringing down the seven day rolling average of shots per day of 3873.7. For information on where to get vaccinated in and around the Mission, visit our Vaccination Page.

Though the virus is still likely decreasing in the City, estimates for San Francisco’s R Number have recently plateaued at .75. The average California R Number estimate has fallen back below .65.

Between January 21 and February 19, DPH recorded 301 new cases or 50.5 new cases per 10,000 residents. Over that period, Portola had a new case rate of 96, Tenderloin 84, Bayview Hunters Point 78, Excelsior 66.6, SOMA 61.1, Chinatown 40, Marina 33.2, Pacific Heights 23.7, Haight Ashbury 18.4, Sunset/Parkside 17.5 and Inner Sunset 15.7 new cases per 10,000 residents. Glen Park had 17 new cases, and Seacliff had 8.

For the week ending February 15, the seven-day average of daily new cases in the City was 82, or 9.5 new cases per day per 100,000 residents. The CDC recommends a week of less than 10 new cases per 100,000 residents for full in-person instruction.

Based on a group’s population, Latinx residents had a case rate of 242 in January. Thus far in Februrary, the new case rate for Latinx is 48, for Native Americans 36.7, for Blacks 32.5, for Asians, 17.6, for Multi-racials 10, for Whites 13.5 and for Pacific Islanders 0.

For the week ending February 21, the rate of weekly change in Covid positive patients fell 20 percent. During that week, the seven-day average availability of ICU beds was 33 percent and Acute Care availability was 27 percent. On February 21, DPH reported those with Covid were 10 percent of ICU patients, and 4.5 percent of Acute Care patients.

Most recent Federal data shows that although SFGH remains the City hospital most impacted by Covid, things are improving with 14 Covid patients (down from 19), and 4 ICU beds available (up from 0).

Between February 1 and February 20, Latinx residents had a positivity rate of 6.1 percent, while Blacks had 2.5 percent, Asians 2.3 percent, Multi-racials 1.5 percent and Whites 1.4 percent.

DPH has often said it was “following the science”. With respect to vaccinations, it appears to be allocating more resources to those hardest hit. Though Latinx residents have received 8.8 percent of the total shots given to SF residents, they have received 16.6 percent of the shots given by DPH. Blacks have received 7.6 percent of the DPH shots, in contrast to 3.5 percent of all delivered, while Asians have received 41.4 percent of DPH shots, and 31.6 of the total.

Cumulative Covid Deaths in San Francisco

While we revise our Covid deaths graph, here’s the DPH chart taken from their website: https://data.sfgov.org/stories/s/dak2-gvuj.

San Francisco’s current Covid Case Fatality Rate (CFR) is 1.17. On December it was 1.03.