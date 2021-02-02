Good Morning, Mission! Welcome to Virus Village, your daily Covid-19 data dump.

While waiting for The Vaccination, scroll down for today’s Covid numbers.

As of February 20, over 18 percent (136,874) of San Francisco residents over 18 have received one dose, while over 6 percent (46,216) have received two. On February 20, 2835 shots were delivered to San Franciso residents, with a seven day rolling average of shots per day of 3823.1. For information on where to get vaccinated in and around the Mission, visit our Vaccination Page.

Estimates for San Francisco’s R Number range from .6 to .85 for an average of .75. Estimates for California’s R Number range from a remarkably low .47 to .75 for an average of .64.

Between January 19 and February 17, the Mission recorded 325 new cases or 55.5 cases per 10,000 residents. Portola had 172 cases or 103.9 new cases per 10,000 residents, while the Inner Sunset had 52 new cases, or 17.7 new cases per 10,000 residents. The Citywide rate for that period was 42.4 new cases per 10,000 residents.

For the week ending February 13, the seven-day average of daily new cases in the City was 92, or 10.16 new cases per day per 100,000 residents.

Based on the group’s population, as of February 18, Latinx residents have had a case rate of 1053 per 10,000 residents; Pacific Islanders 761, Native Americans 690, Blacks 437, Multi-racials 209, Whites 203 and Asians 202 per 10,000 residents. The Citywide rate was 386 per 10,000 residents.

For the week ending February 19, the rate of weekly change in Covid positive patients fell 21 percent. During that week, the seven-day average availability of ICU beds was 33 percent and Acute Care availability was 27 percent. On February 19, DPH reported that 9 percent of ICU patients and about 4 percent of Acute Care patients had Covid.

Since January 4, the Citywide average positivity rate has fallen 62 percent.

Contact tracing does not tell us where Covid cases have occurred, but but does provide information about the sexual orientation of those who have tested positive. The total number of Heterosexual cases is 14,923; Gays and Lesbians have had 476 cases; Bisexuals had 257 cases; “Other” had 69 and “Unsure” had 18. The rest were either unknown or declined to state.

Cumulative Covid Deaths in San Francisco

While we revise our Covid deaths graph, here’s the DPH chart taken from their website: https://data.sfgov.org/stories/s/dak2-gvuj.

Of the 394 deaths, 65 were Heterosexual, 1 was Gay or Lesbian, 285 were unknown and 3 declined to state a preference.