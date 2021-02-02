Good Morning, Mission! Welcome to Virus Village, your daily Covid-19 data dump.
Average daily new case numbers have slipped below the peak of last summer’s surge. See below.
Why do we see ongoing reports of N95 mask shortages in hospitals and clinics while suppliers are drowning in them? Economics may have more to do with it than health.
If you’re confused about masking (and who isn’t), check out this straightforward rundown on what works where.
And while masks often make the news, the use of supplements rarely does. Today’s offering looks at supplements not as a cure to Covid, but as a boost to vaccination.
Can’t get enough of Netflix dramas? Last week, Julian wrote a piece on the strange disappearance of Mission resident Christopher Woitel. Today Julian reports Woitel been found. Dead.
While waiting for The Vaccination, scroll down for today’s Covid numbers.
Through February 13, Latinx residents had a case rate of 1042 per 10,000 residents, while Pacific Islanders had 761, Native Americans 697, Blacks 430, Multi-racial 207, White 200 and Asians 198 cases per 10,000 residents. The Citywide rate was 381 positive tests per 10,000 residents.
Between February 1 and February 13, the Citywide Latinx positivity rate was 6.68 percent, a dramatic decrease from 11.32 percent recorded in January. Blacks had a positivity rate of 2.78 percent, Asians 2.53 percent, Whites 1.56 percent, and Multi-racial 1.49 percent.
The 14 day average positivity rate in California is at it’s lowest point since November 13.
According to CADPH, 31.8 percent of San Francisco’s Asian population has received at least one dose of the vaccine. 30.7 percent of Whites, 10.4 percent of Multi-racials, 8.3 percent of Latinx and 3.5 percent of Blacks have received at least one dose.
Cumulative Covid Deaths in San Francisco
While we revise our Covid deaths graph, here’s the DPH chart taken from their website: https://data.sfgov.org/stories/s/dak2-gvuj.
Residents over 70 account for 78 percent of San Francisco’s Covid related deaths. Of those, 68.5 percent had one or more underlying condition, 2.7 percent had no underlying conditons and the rest were “unknown”
RE: Cue the trumpets. If the slope of the downward trend holds, by 2/13/2021, the 7-day average for cases per day will be 90. Based on the case rate adjustment factor in this week’s and last week’s CDPH Blueprint for Safer Economy, San Francisco needs to get to between 7-day average cases per day of between 85 and 102 to drop from current Purple Tier to lower Red Tier in which CDPH recommendations allow for reopening of indoor dining at 25% capacity. In a glass half-full mood today that with vaccinations and continuation of masks and social distancing, the 4th wave from B.117 and B.351 variants will be lower than the post Thanksgiving / Christmas surges and another lockdown will be avoided.
