Good Morning, Mission! Welcome to Virus Village, your daily Covid-19 data dump.

Scroll down for today’s Covid numbers.

Delayed reporting? Vaccine hesitancy? Whatever, the numbers took a dive. As of February 12, over 15 percent (115,703) of San Francisco residents over 18 have received one dose, while over 4 percent (32,435) have received two. On February 12, 3222 shots were delivered (2658 fewer shots than the previous day) to San Franciso residents, with a seven day rolling average of shots per day falling to 5164. The DPH goal is 10,000 shots per day. For information on where to get vaccinated in and around the Mission, visit our Vaccination Page.

Estimates for San Francisco’s R Number continue to hover around .85, still among the highest in the state, while the California R Number average dropped to .71

Between January 12 and February 10, DPH reported 401 new cases in the Mission for a cumulative total of 3806 cases or 63.8 cases per 1000 residents. Bayview Hunters Point had 453 new cases and now has a cumulative rate of 95.9 cases per 1000 residents. The Inner Sunset, home to UCSF, had 74 new cases, and has the lowest rate in the City, 15.6 cases per 1000 residents.

The average new case numbers dropped, but only slightly, indicating community spread is still very high. For the week ending February 6, the seven-day average of daily new cases in the City fell to 139, or 15.9 new cases per day per 100,000 residents. The DPH goal is 1.8 cases per 100,000 residents.

DPH doesn’t provide updates on race/ethnicity numbers until the 18th of the month.

Today’s numbers include 1 ICU transfer, and 1 transfer in Acute Care. For the week ending February 12, the rate of weekly change in Covid positive patients dropped another 29 percent. During that week, the seven-day average availability of ICU beds was 29 percent and Acute Care availability remained 22 percent. On February 12, DPH reports 100 percent surge availability in both ICU and Acute Care. Covid patients account for 13 percent of ICU beds and 6 percent of Acute Care beds.

Federal reporting still shows SFGH with 25 Covid patients and 0 ICU beds available.

The strain on California hospitals is lifting. CADPH now reports 1,437 available ICU beds.

The 14 day average positivity rate in California dropped below 5 percent for the first time since November 17.

In January, cases in Single Resident Occupancy buildings rose 31 percent. As of February 2, 246 SROs reported 1,069 cases.

Cumulative Covid Deaths in San Francisco

While we revise our Covid deaths graph, here’s the DPH chart taken from their website: https://data.sfgov.org/stories/s/dak2-gvuj.