Good Morning, Mission! Welcome to Virus Village, your daily Covid-19 data dump.
In the mood for some Covid optimism. Check out yesterday’s UCSF Grand Rounds featuring a presentation by Dr. Monica Gandhi on the vaccines and the variants. Happy Valentines Day.
Less optimistic is news from Germany, where once again we learn a public health crisis is first, maybe foremost, a political crisis.
We are all rightly concered about Covid related deaths. However a new study shows 1 in 5 deaths worldwide are caused by fossil fuel air pollution. Why are those numbers not being tracked daily?
CNN reports racial inequities in vaccine distribution around the country. We have no data on this in SF, though free walkup vaccination at SFGH, South East Health Clinic and Unidos en Salud site at 24th and Capp raise hope on a local level.
Meet Felix Shrayber a man who works for our eyes with his hands.
Scroll down for today’s Covid numbers.
DPH doesn’t provide updates on race/ethnicity numbers until the 18th of the month. Our chart reflects the falling case numbers in all population groups around the city and shows Latinx new cases almost half of what they were on January 27.
Recent federal data shows the ICU ward at SFGH still at 99 percent occupancy with 0 available ICU beds and 25 Covid patients. On the other side of the Mission, the ICU ward at CPMC has 64 percent occupancy, 4 available ICU beds and 21 Covid patients.
Between December 9 and February 9, Mission residents took 33,031 tests and had a positivity rate of 5.04 percent. On the other side of town, Sunset/Parkside residents took 33,427 tests with a positivity rate of 2.76 percent.
In January, DPH reports unhoused residents took 7096 tests with a counter-intuitive positivity rate of 1.86 percent. Even more surprising, despite the fall-winter surge, the death toll among the unhoused remains 2, unchanged for months.
Sorry, our Covid death chart, based on State numbers still lags. We are in the process of fixing. Meanwhile of 359 deaths reported by DPH, 62 percent are over 80 and 2 percent are under 39.