Good Morning, Mission! Welcome to Virus Village, your daily Covid-19 data dump.

A new poll out shows substantial differences, and confusion, among the general public with respect to social activities. And check out this piece about last year’s Mardi Gras in New Orleans: 50K cases from a single source.

As part of its drive to reopen schools, official San Francisco intends to increase vaccination eligibility by the end of the month. We’ve heard these promises before so it may not be efficacious to hold your breath.

Scroll down for today’s Covid numbers.

As of February 8, 13 percent (97,088) of San Francisco residents over 18 have received one dose, while still around 3 percent (25,962) have received two. On February 8, a record 5542 shots were delivered, boosting the seven day rolling average of shots per day to 4,821.7. The DPH goal is 10,000 shots per day.

Amidst otherwise hopefull numbers, the San Francisco R Number remains relatively elevated. Various models estimate the number between .8 and .97 with an average of approximately .83. In comparison, Los Angeles estimates range from .55 to .97 for a rough average of .73.

New cases dropped precipitously in January, but the same overall pattern in the City persists. Between January 7 and February 6, DPH reported 420 new cases in the Mission. Bayview Hunters Point had 524, Excelsior 357, Tenderloin 319, Sunset/Parkside 271, Visitacion Valley 229, Outer Richmond 157, West of Twin Peaks 154, Western Addition 143, Castro 85, Haight Ashbury 65, Presidio Heights 35 and Presidio 14 new cases.

New case numbers are slowly approaching the summer’s peak. For the week ending February 2, the seven-day average of daily new cases was 134, or 15.4 new cases per day per 100,000 residents. Early indications suggest we are unlikely to see much movement in the near future.

Today’s numbers include 2 ICU transfers, and 1 Acute Care transfer. For the week ending February 8, the rate of weekly change in Covid positive patients fell 14 percent. During that week, the seven-day average availability of ICU beds was 28 percent and Acute Care availability remained 21 percent. On February 8, DPH reports Covid patients made up 16 percent of ICU patients and 7 percent of Acute Care patients.

According to most recent federal data, of 180 total Covid hospitalizations, 104 were at SFGH, UCSF and Kaiser. ICU availability is currently high at St. Mary’s, St. Francis and the CPMC hospitals, but will they accept patients without insurance?

The Citywide average positivity rate has not been this low since November 30.

The 14 day average statewide positivity rate has not been below 6 percent since November 24.

Positive tests among all age groups fell in January. For those aged 30-39, the age group with the City’s highest percentage, cases fell from 1872 in December to 1485 in January.

Communication between the State and City is still a problem. The total deaths reported by the City is 351. Of that number, 26 were Mission residents, 36 from Excelsior, 30 from Bayview Hunters Point, 28 from Sunset/Parkside, and 26 from Pacific Heights.