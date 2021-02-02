Good Morning, Mission! Welcome to Virus Village, your daily Covid-19 data dump.

Closed schools are hurting all kids, but working class and immigrant kids are getting hit worst of all.

You think the Vaccination rollout in the U.S. is bad? Check out Europe where its beginning to look like war.

Here is the U.S. we’ve had to deal with the bungling incompetence of the Trump Maladministration. But the vaccination problems go deeper and reflect our privatized and decentralized health “system.”

More bad news from the District streets, where, despite community outcry, another dangerous intersection has long been ingnored by the City.

On a brighter note, the Indie Fest is coming, featuring many Mission filmmakers.

While waiting for the Vaccination, scroll down for today’s Covid numbers.

Operation Snail’s pace appears to be slowing down. In San Francisco, as of January 31, DPH reports the needle baredly moved. Still, only 9 percent (66,237) of San Francisco residents over 18 had received one dose, and 2 percent (17,344) had received two. For the week ending January 29, the seven day rolling average of shots per day was 3,427 (less than yesterday’s number). The DPH goal is 10,000 shots per day.

Good news on the R Number front. Covid-19 R Estimation for California estimates San Francisco’s R Number at .75 as does the ensemble. Estimates for California’s R Number range between .73 to .94 with an average of .78.

Between December 31 and January 29, the Mission logged 608 new cases for a cumulative total of 3659 or 61.4 cases per 1000 residents. During the recent time period, the hardest hit neighborhood was the area bordered by 22nd and Cesar Chavez, Valencia and South Van Ness with 81 new cases. Over time, most affected area is the area between 23rd, Cesar Chavez, South Van Ness and Harrison with a case rate of 90.8 cases per 1000 residents.

The recent decline in new cases has begun to taper off. For the week ending January 25, the seven-day average of daily new cases rose one case to 173, or 19.9 new cases per day per 100,000 residents.

Today’s numbers include 2 ICU transfers, and 2 Acute Care transfers. For the week ending January 31, the rate of weekly change in Covid positive patients fell 9 percent. During that week, the seven-day average availability of ICU beds was 24 percent and for Acute Care beds 23 percent. On January 31, DPH reports 88 available ICU beds and 406 available in Acute Care . DPH continues to assert 100 percent of required PPE on hand.

Data from the Feds confirm that SFGH continues to take the brunt of the City’s covid patients.

At 24th Street BART station during the month of January, 9170 tests were collected with a 9.62 percent positivity rate. Latinx tests totaled 6630 with a positivity rate of 11.18 percent. The positivity rate for non-Latinx residents was 5.55 percent.

The City has 2,592 shelter-in-place units of which 1,953 are currently occupied serving 2,198 residents. Isolation and Quarantine units number 259, with 122 currently occupied serving 169 residents.