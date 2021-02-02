Omar Campos is a high school counselor at Abraham Lincoln High School in San Francisco’s Sunset District. He has many students who commute from the Mission District and, as a Mission native himself, is deeply aware of the incredible challenges these students are facing due to the pandemic.
This project was supported by the Knight-Wallace Reporting Fellowship and the Pulitzer Center for Crisis Reporting.
Molly Oleson
Molly is a multimedia journalist, editor, photographer and illustrator. She has contributed to dozens of publications, and most recently, served as Editor of the Pacific Sun. To view more of her work,...
Hélène Goupil
Hélène Goupil is a former editor at Mission Local who now works independently as a videographer and editor. She's the co-author of "San Francisco: The Unknown City" (Arsenal Pulp Press).
