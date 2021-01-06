Chair of the Youth Commission Nora Hylton presided over the online meeting. Todd Berman marker on paper, 12” x 18”, Jan. 4, 2021.



Staff member Itzel Estrada kept track of the agenda and recorded votes. Todd Berman marker on paper, 12” x 18”, Jan. 4, 2021.

There was one large item of business on the agenda: Budget recommendations. Legislative Affairs Officer Calvin Quick noted that San Francisco’s budget season was beginning and that they would want to get these youth recommendations to the various city department advisory committees to be able to influence budgets, even as nearly all department budgets are expected to face cuts this year.

The recommendations read by Quick were arrived at by various Youth Commission Committees or were unfulfilled recommendations from previous years. The list of recommendations, which the Commission approved, can be found at the bottom of the meeting’s agenda here.

Legislative Affairs Officer Calvin Quick read a series of proposed amendments for the Omnibus Youth Commission Preliminary Budget Priorities for the full commission to approve. Todd Berman marker on paper, 12” x 18”, Jan. 4, 2021.

Commissioner Gracie Veiga reported from the Transformative Justice Committee, which would like to bring a “Community Alternatives to Sheriff” presentation to the full commission at a future meeting. Todd Berman marker on paper, 12” x 18”, Jan. 4, 2021.

Commissioners Adrianna Zhang and Arsema Asfaw reported quickly from the Communications committee about working on a new logo and continuing to have Instagram take-overs at @sfyouthcom. Todd Berman marker on paper, 12” x 18”, Jan. 4, 2021.

The staff report was a recommendation to build on the advocacy of budget recommendations by holding a town hall which Director Kiely Hosman explained would be a way to get city leaders “to come to you.” Todd Berman marker on paper, 12” x 18”, Jan. 4, 2021.

Staff member Austin Truong collected volunteers for organizing a town hall before the meeting was adjourned. Todd Berman marker on paper, 12” x 18”, Jan. 4, 2021.

