There was one large item of business on the agenda: Budget recommendations. Legislative Affairs Officer Calvin Quick noted that San Francisco’s budget season was beginning and that they would want to get these youth recommendations to the various city department advisory committees to be able to influence budgets, even as nearly all department budgets are expected to face cuts this year.
The recommendations read by Quick were arrived at by various Youth Commission Committees or were unfulfilled recommendations from previous years. The list of recommendations, which the Commission approved, can be found at the bottom of the meeting’s agenda here.
Todd Berman is making drawings of official meetings as part of an experiment in art-as-journalism. You can find out more about his practice at TheArtDontStop.com.
