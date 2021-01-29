As the first major winter storm of the season wraps up, here are some fun events you can partake in from the comfort of your own home. Included in these notes are details about a podcast with an artist, a play on healing and a speaker event on LGBTQ+ pioneers in aviation, along with news about Monk’s Kettle’s reopening plans.

And if you’re interested in kicking into a neighborhood cause, consider donating to Manny’s, which is fundraising to put lights up along Valencia Street. The initiative potentially attracts more foot traffic to businesses on Valencia by illuminating the street at night. Manny’s has created a fun video further explaining the value of the lights.

In case you missed it…

San Francisco school district officials voted Tuesday to rename 44 school sites, some of which were named after notable racists and slaveholders. Bryant Elementary School, Marshall Elementary School and Mission High School were among the schools flagged for renaming.

Rapid testing at the 24th Street BART Plaza will wrap up on Friday, marking the end of a three-week testing run in which UCSF and the Latino Task Force have aimed to test 600 people a day. Testing will run from 9:45 a.m. to 3:45 p.m.

HOMEY will offer free COVID-19 testing on Saturday, running from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 18th & Mission St.

Openings and Reopenings…

Wallflower, a flower shop at 593 Guerrero St opened its doors on Wednesday. In addition to selling flowers and custom arrangements, you can purchase cards, candles and other cute items there.

Monk’s Kettle, an award-winning craft beer and wine tavern, will reopen on Feb. 12, the date that marks the start of Beer Week. Until that date, the tavern will only be open for takeout and delivery and will maintain its current hours from 5 to 10 p.m. on Mondays through Thursdays and noon to 10 p.m. Friday through Saturday. The craft beer and wine tavern is located at 3141 16th St. Reservations can be made through its website or through Tock.

“Indómitas”: A live podcast with guest Daniela Ram

Brava Theater will host a live podcast with guest Daniele Ram on Friday at 6 p.m. on Facebook Live. Ram, an Oaxaca-born artist, seeks to “highlight the importance of nature in human life” in her art. She will be featured on Brava Theater’s monthly podcast “Indómitas, hosted by Chelis López of KPOO and Radio Bilingüe, featuring “untamable voices of fierce women artists and activists.”

The event will stream on Brava Theater and Indómitas’ Facebook pages and be conducted in Spanish. The event is free, and donations are happily accepted.

“The Healer”

RAWdance and ODC Theater will co-present “The Healer” this weekend, a 1-hour production that explores the ancient history, systems and beliefs of traditional Chinese medicine to “magnify and marvel at humanity’s innate ability to overcome physical and emotional suffering.” The show will also send out “sensory offerings” — a specially curated collection of small objects to enhance viewing of “The Healer” — for those who placed orders for them before Jan. 12.

For those who still want to participate in that aspect of the performance, the production offers an accompanying “Sensory Watch Guide,” which includes a list of common household items like tea and small candies that can enhance one’s viewing experience.

The production will run on Friday at 6 p.m. PT and on Saturday at 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. PT. Tickets range in price from $15 to $100 and are sold per household. Tickets must be reserved in advance and can be purchased on the RAWdance website.

“Rainbow High: LGBTQ Stories in Aerospace History”

The GLBT History Museum will host a talk on queer pioneers in aerospace history next Friday, running from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Sean Moberly, the volunteer coordinator at the Museum of Flight in Seattle, will share the stories of LGBTQ pioneers like Leonardo Da Vinci and Major Margaret Witt, as well as figures in the aerospace industry who have worked to advance LGBTQ equality.

The event will take place online. You can register either on the GLBT Historical Society’s website or watch the livestream on its Facebook page. For those who cannot attend the event live, a video of the event will be posted on the society’s YouTube page. Admission is free, with a suggested donation of $5.