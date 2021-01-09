Chicken spot is replacing Burger joint

Chic’n Time, a new restaurant by owner Michael Ho, will be replacing Burger Joint’s old spot near the corner of 19th and Valencia streets.

Michael Ho, the new owner, owned Perilla Vietnamese Cuisine and found that the chicken was consistently the best seller.

“I always wanted to do Chic’n time because from my experience, the most popular dish is five spice chicken with garlic noodles,” Ho said.

Ho entered the space immediately after Burger Joint left last January, but had to wait for the building to complete the seismic retrofitting work being done on the property. By the time the work was complete in May, restaurants could only do takeout or delivery.

Ho considered giving up on his dream, and even spent some time looking for people to buy him out of his lease, but he got no takers and ultimately decided to open anyway.

“I believe people still gotta eat,” Ho reasoned. He also hopes his position as one of only a few Asian restaurants on Valencia Street will attract more business.

“I got deep fried chicken, chicken wings, curry chicken, chicken noodle soup,” Ho said, listing the many types of chicken he will offer. “It’s a simple menu, it’s fast, fresh and tasty,” Ho promised.

Chic’n time will open within the next two weeks, according to Ho. A couple final inspections by the city are all that stand between him and opening day.

Trouble at Tripleta

Pop-up restaurant Tripleta, which operated out of the storefront previously occupied by Al’s Deli, closed days after it first opened, and now we know why.

Brothers Jose and Juan Rigua, who first thought of the pop-up, accused Al’s Deli owner Aaron London of kicking them out of the location, as first reported by Eater.

The brothers said London failed to give them a contract cementing their verbal agreement to evenly split the venture’s profits three ways. When a written contract came, the Riguas say it did not match what they had initially agreed on.

When the brothers pushed back, they told Eater that London kicked them out of the business and locked them out of a Google Drive folder containing vital information, such as the recipes they had made for the restaurant.

London denied the allegations to Eater, but would not comment further.

When Mission Local reached out to the Tripleta email, the response only pointed us to the Eater article. The respondent did not identify themselves.

A bakery without an oven

Reem’s California, the Arab bakery on the corner of Mission and 25th streets which opened days before San Francisco’s first shelter in place order, has been unable to make many of its signature offerings since the main oven suddenly exploded last month.

The bakery has been offering weekly meal kits as well as farmer’s market and pop-up events in order to get by.

A GoFundMe page started by Jean-Paul Samaha of Vanguard Properties has so far raised just over $10,000 for a new oven, but the total is far from the stated $25,000 goal.

“Please support our local neighborhood business,” Samaha wrote in the page’s description.

The Machine Stops

The “Word for Wordcast,” a podcast by theater Z Space, will air the second of three parts of its theatrical reading of “The Machine Stops,” by E.M. Foster on KALW’s Open Air program on Thursday, Jan. 14 at 1 p.m.

“Written in 1909, this is a dystopian look at the future, where everyone lives underground, is controlled by “The Machine,” and communicates with each other over vast distances through glowing blue plates,” reads the story description.

Interested listeners can tune in at 91.7FM or go to kalw.org. The story was previously published on “Word for Wordcast” so those who missed the first third of the story can listen to it on any podcast app. Part one was posted on Sept. 17, 2020.

Virtual Film Festival

This weekend, Dance Mission Theater’s COMHAR Festival is staging “Art, Healing, and Public Health: An Online Film Festival.”

The four-day festival is airing one film per day and kicked off yesterday with “Unnatural Causes… Is Inequality Making Us Sick?”

Tonight’s film, “Reimagining the City as Our Own: Towards an Architecture of Inclusion,” starts at 7 p.m., as with all others.

“Reimagining the city as our own considers how the ubiquity of unpleasant design in San

Francisco’s Tenderloin neighborhood impact its residents, home to the city’s largest number of

working class, low- and no-income people and with the highest percentage of racial diversity in the area,” reads a portion of the film’s description.

The viewings are free and will be shown via Zoom, as well as on Facebook. To view through Zoom, participants must register in advance.

Drinks and a Dance

ODC/Dance Company is hosting an event next Thursday, Jan. 14 titled “Drinks and a Dance: Investigating Grace.”

The event combines a drink-making workshop with a viewing of Brenda Way’s dance choreography titled “Investigating Grace.”

“Your Zoom theater date begins with you and your friends in an informal, social chat with a mixologist from Stookey’s Club Moderne, leading you in the creation of the evening’s specialty drink, the Champs-Élysées,” reads the project description.

Participants will then discuss the dance with choreographer Brandon Freeman, followed by a screening of the dance, then a question and answer session with the artists.

The total experience costs $35, but participants can opt to view only the screening and following discussion for just $15. Find out how to participate here.