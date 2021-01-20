People in line waiting for the Binax test. Photo by Lydia Chávez

While citywide positivity rates are just under 5 percent, Latinx positivity rates at the 24th Street BART Plaza after seven days of testing are 11 percent while non-white positivity rates are 6 percent.

The high numbers indicate a continuing surge, researchers said.

So far, the research and testing campaign led by UCSF and the Latino Task Force has tested 4553 residents and found 445 residents testing positive. Some 73 percent of those tested identified as Latinx.

We will be updating these numbers daily. The campaign is testing every day of the week except Thursdays and Saturdays starting at 9 a.m. The testing will run until January 29.

