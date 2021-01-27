An 85-year-old man died after he was struck by a driver last Tuesday at the intersection of 24th street and San Jose Avenue, police said.

The man died at the hospital on Saturday, days after the incident. The man’s identity is unclear. The San Francisco Medical Examiner could not release the man’s name as the office has not yet located his family members.

The driver, a 52-year-old man, struck the man with a Toyota Corolla at around 8:30 p.m. last Tuesday. He remained at the scene following the collision and cooperated with investigators, as the victim was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police do not suspect the driver was inebriated.

In seeking public assistance via a news release on Tuesday, police provided few details. It’s unclear whether the driver was traveling above the speed limit and in which direction.

Jon Ennis, a resident who lives near the intersection, said that at around dinner time last Tuesday he heard the screeching of anti-lock car brakes. When he went outside, he saw a man crouching on the pavement on his hands and knees near a crosswalk that cuts across 24th Street from San Jose. An ambulance quickly arrived and provided treatment to the man.

Ennis noted that there is no stop sign at the intersection despite there being a crosswalk, and said that “once every quarter” there is some kind of collision at the intersection. He said drivers traveling eastbound down 24th Street tend to drive fast toward green lights at Valencia and 24th.

He believed the driver last Tuesday night was driving eastbound toward Valencia.

“It’s totally f’ed up, right?” he said about there being no stop sign.

Police ask that “anyone who witnessed the collision or has evidence that may be useful to investigators, to please contact the SFPD. Please call the SFPD 24 Hour Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. You may remain anonymous.”

We will update this story if and when the SFPD provides more information.