Good Morning, Mission! Welcome to Virus Village, your daily Covid-19 data dump.

The Vaccination came yesterday! For some. Annika and Juan Carlos report on the less than grand opening of the City’s first mass vaccination site.

Depending on what happens with the Variants, vaccination will open new (old) vistas, though gradually.

Some key details are still unclear, but the Biden Administration says it will reimburse the City 100 percent for its Covid hotels. Homeless cases and deaths in SF have been relatively low, and this program has to be one of the reasons.

Despite the new site for shots, local reporting remains static: 3.6 percent (31,189) of San Francisco residents had received one dose, and .8 percent (7128) had received two.

If the more contagious variants are here, they haven’t shown up yet in transmission rates. Covid-19 R Estimation estimates San Francisco’s R number at .86, the lowest it’s been since the salad days of October. The ensemble estimates a slightly higher figure, .93. And there is general agreement the State’s R number is below .9.

Between December 21 and January 19, DPH reports 745 new cases in the Mission for a cumulative total of 3488, or 58.5 cases per 1,000 residents. Over that time, Bayview Hunters Point had 804 new cases, Excelsior 597, Sunset/Parkside 402, Tenderloin 369, Bernal Heights 252, Western Addition 196, Marina 194, Castro 129, Chinatown 97, Haight Ashbury 80, Glen Park 24 and Presidio 15 new cases.

As with most of the country, SF did not experience the worst case scenario over Christmas/New Years. For the week ending January 15, the seven-day average of daily new cases dropped again to 266, or 30.5 average new cases per day per 100,000 residents.

This month, as of January 20, Latinx residents had 1875 new cases, Whites 1246, Asians 1116, Blacks 296, Multi-racial 138, Native American 11, and Pacific Islander 8. “Other” and “Unknown” made up 432 new cases.

A dramatic drop in hospitalization numbers is a welcome sign. Today’s numbers include 2 ICU transfers, and 8 transfers in Acute Care. For the week ending January 21, the rate of weekly change in Covid positive patients fell 13 percent. During that week, the seven-day average availability of ICU beds was 26 percent and for Acute Care beds 25 percent. On January 21, DPH reports 67 ICU beds and 335 Acute Care beds available. DPH does not report if available beds are staffed, but continues to assert 100 percent of required PPE on hand.

With hospitalizations now in decline for the first time since November, how will California hospitals, including those in SF, prepare for the next surge?

This month, as of January 20, DPH reports Mission residents have a 5 percent positivity rate.

Although SF residents aged between 25 and 50 have 51 percent of the cases, they have only 5 percent of the deaths. Those over 70 have 12 percent of the cases and 76 percent of the deaths.

San Francisco’s current Case Fatality Rate is .93. For those over 70, the CFR is 6 percent.

