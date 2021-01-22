It is looking like a rainy weekend in the Mission, and it finally feels like winter. The stay-at-home-order is in place, but that doesn’t mean you can’t find creative ways to have fun.

Ordering to-go food from your favorite local restaurant in the Mission is a great way to go, or you can pick up a clay-kit to create art at home.

Here are our ideas on how to spend your weekend during the pandemic in the Mission. If you have any other creative ideas, send them to clarasophia.daly@missionlocal.org, or share them in the comments!

Look at some art from the comfort of your home!

Ruth’s Table, an arts nonprofit committed to increasing access to creative opportunities for older adults and adults with disabilities, has a virtual art exhibition, Enduring Inspiration: Part One. The art highlights creativity at home during shelter-in-place and showcases the collective work of artists created through art kits, interactive worksheets, and virtual classes, sharing stories on resilience, identity, and home. Check it out!

Check out a new dispensary!

Bay Area boxer and former NABO junior welterweight champion Karim Mayfield is opening his own cannabis dispensary called Authentic 415, located minutes away from the Chase Center. Karim grew up in the Fillmore, where the War on Drugs had an indelible mark on the community. His journey includes the tragic loss of his brother in 2018 at the hands of the BART Police in Oakland. His new dispensary Authentic 415 is located at 165 Mississippi Street, right off the 280 freeway, between 17th and Mariposa Street. The opening is at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 23.

Create with clay at home!

What is more fun than getting your hands dirty and sculpting with clay? Artillery AG, a ceramics studio and art gallery is offering a take-home clay sculpting kit for $92. It includes clay for two people, carving tools, free firing for 4 vessels and glaze.

Tune in for an interview with artist Nambi E. Kelley!

On Saturday at 11:00 a.m. on BRAVA Theater’s Youtube Page, tune in for an interview with Nambi E. Kelley, an actress who currently co-stars on Coronatown, airing on Amazon, and Chicago Med on NBC. Kelley has been nominated for a Black Theatre Alliance Award and a Broadway Theatre World Award. This interview is part of the series So Soul San Francisco Black Arts Salon. Get more information here.

Laugh at people making jokes, and support a good cause!

On Saturday at 8:00 p.m. there will be a fresh lineup of San Francisco’s best comics for FREE on Zoom! Get more information and the Zoom link here. This comedy event happens every saturday, and they have raised over $30,000 for Variety Children’s Charity of Northern California so far. Join in to join the fun.

Enjoy your weekend!

