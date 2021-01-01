Good Morning, Mission! Welcome to Virus Village, your daily Covid-19 data dump.

The Vaccination didn’t come this morning. This weekend for sure as Joe reports on what is becoming rapidly apparent: getting rid of Dark Ages Donald was a first step, but the journey will continue to be uphill for a while.

As Dr. Kim Rhoads points out in Joe’s column, “Whenever supply is low and there’s rationing, you see a distribution of resources that favors those who have vs. those who have not”. Operation Snail’s Pace demonstrates her point.

We’ve read quite a bit about compromised and imploding California hospitals, but not all hospitals are created, or funded, equally. One L.A. hospital has seen three or four times as many Covid patients as other surrounding facilities.

Meet Jose Velasquez, and shoot some hoops at Jose Coronado playground.

While waiting for the Vaccination, scroll down for today’s Covid numbers (which are looking brighter than the cloudy sky outside)

As of January 20, 3.6 percent (31,189) of San Francisco residents had received one dose, and .8 percent (7128) had received two.

Another sign the virus is easing off for the time being. Covid-19 R Estimation estimates San Francisco’s R number under 1 for the first time since October 20. And California, which had the highest transmission rates in the nation a month ago, now has one of the lowest, at .87 according to the ensemble .

Between December 20 and January 18, DPH reports 766 new cases in the Mission for a cumulative total of 3488, or 58.5 cases per 1,000 residents. Although Bayview Hunters Point has fewer total cases (3267), it’s case rate is 87.4 cases per 1,000 residents. Besides talk of opening a vaccination center in the neighborhood, what is being done to expand test-trace-quarantine programs in that neighborhood?

As in the country generally, the viral spread in SF is subsiding. For the week ending January 14, the seven-day average of daily new cases dropped to 276, or 31.8 average new cases per day per 100,000 residents. Yes, 276 cases per day is still very high.

Though overall case numbers are down, the City’s Latinx population continues to get hardest hit. Based on the number of new cases, divided by the resident population of that group, the Latinx new case rate for January so far is 137, Native Americans 73, Blacks 64, Asians 37, Multi-racial 36, Whites 33, and Pacific Islander 26. The Citywide case rate is 56.9.

Today’s numbers include 3 ICU transfers, and 5 transfers in Acute Care. For the week ending January 20, the rate of weekly change in Covid positive patients fell 9 percent. During that week, the seven-day average availability of ICU beds was 26 percent and for Acute Care beds 25 percent. On January 20, DPH reports 73 ICU beds and 362 Acute Care beds available. DPH does not report if available beds are staffed, but continues to assert 100 percent of required PPE on hand.

The most recent report from the Feds shows SFGH with 96.1 percent total occupancy, with only 3 ICU beds available.

Of the 5734 total tests collected at the 24th Street BART station since January 10, 9.96 percent were positive. Latinx tests had a 11.37 percent positivity rate and non-Latinx tests had a positivity rate of 5 percent. Latinx testers comprised 73 percent of all testers.

So far in January, DPH reports 86 new cases in the City’s Single Room Occupancy buildings (SROs) for a total of 897 cases and 9 deaths. Though we hear that SRO workers receive no Covid training, they are now eligible for vaccination

Relative to the rest of the community, the largest increase in deaths during the recent upsurge appears to have taken place among the White population.