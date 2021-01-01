Good Morning, Mission! Welcome to Virus Village, your daily Covid-19 data dump.
The Vaccination didn’t come this morning. This weekend for sure as Joe reports on what is becoming rapidly apparent: getting rid of Dark Ages Donald was a first step, but the journey will continue to be uphill for a while.
As Dr. Kim Rhoads points out in Joe’s column, “Whenever supply is low and there’s rationing, you see a distribution of resources that favors those who have vs. those who have not”. Operation Snail’s Pace demonstrates her point.
We’ve read quite a bit about compromised and imploding California hospitals, but not all hospitals are created, or funded, equally. One L.A. hospital has seen three or four times as many Covid patients as other surrounding facilities.
While waiting for the Vaccination, scroll down for today’s Covid numbers (which are looking brighter than the cloudy sky outside)
Though overall case numbers are down, the City’s Latinx population continues to get hardest hit. Based on the number of new cases, divided by the resident population of that group, the Latinx new case rate for January so far is 137, Native Americans 73, Blacks 64, Asians 37, Multi-racial 36, Whites 33, and Pacific Islander 26. The Citywide case rate is 56.9.
Of the 5734 total tests collected at the 24th Street BART station since January 10, 9.96 percent were positive. Latinx tests had a 11.37 percent positivity rate and non-Latinx tests had a positivity rate of 5 percent. Latinx testers comprised 73 percent of all testers.
So far in January, DPH reports 86 new cases in the City’s Single Room Occupancy buildings (SROs) for a total of 897 cases and 9 deaths. Though we hear that SRO workers receive no Covid training, they are now eligible for vaccination
Relative to the rest of the community, the largest increase in deaths during the recent upsurge appears to have taken place among the White population.