Good Morning, Mission! Welcome to Virus Village, your daily Covid-19 data dump.

No, that headline is not a mistake; same numbers as yesterday. The local numbers are not updated today because DPH scheduled a “network migration”. So for those who missed the Tracker yesterday, here’s your chance to catch up.

Our national and state numbers are updated as is the R number.

New results from the 24th street testing station show a 9 percent positivity rate overall and a 10 percent positivity rate for Latinx residents, double the City’s average.

Maria returned to Mission Chinese Food for a meal to fit mood of the moment.

While you wait for the Vaccination, scroll down for today’s Covid numbers.

Estimates for San Francisco’s R number range from 1.02 to 1.17 for an average of 1.06. Estimates for California’s R number range from .85 to 1.14 for an average of .98. The indication is the virus is spreading, not surging.

Between December 14 and January 12, DPH reports 822 new cases in the Mission or 138 new cases per 10,000 residents. Cases are soaring in Bayview Hunters Point, with 879 new cases, or 235 new cases per 10,000 residents. The Citywide average over that period, was 95 new cases per 10,000 residents.

For the week ending January 8, the seven-day average of new cases jumped to 369, or 42.4 daily new cases per 100,000 residents.

As you can see from the chart, case numbers for Latinx residents continue to soar above the other groups. Here’s a piece about L.A. where the death toll for among Latinx residents has risen 800 percent in recent months.

For the week ending January 14, the weekly change in Covid positive patients rose only 2 percent. During that week, the seven-day average availability of ICU beds was 25 percent and for Acute Care beds 23 percent. On January 11, DPH reports 63 ICU beds and 350 Acute Care beds available. DPH does not report if available beds are staffed, but continues to assert 100 percent of required PPE on hand.

Hospitalizations appear to be tapering off, but that may be due to zero capacity.

The Citywide average weekly positivity rate has dipped below 5 percent for the first time since December 28.

The statewide positivity rate has begun to fall for the first time in months.