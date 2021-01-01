Good Morning, Mission! Welcome to Virus Village, your daily Covid-19 data dump.
The UCSF/Latino Task Force got off to a good start yesterday collecting 600 tests. Annika tells the story, and Mike shows you what it looked like.
Peter Khoury of Phoenix Data Project shares his latest video on what might have been San Francisco’s biggest mistake in containing the virus.
As Operation Snail’s Pace continues to slog amidst confusion and incompetence, should more attention be paid to treatments? Perhaps you’ve heard of ivermectin. Is there anything behind an aggressive marketing scheme?
Scroll down for today’s Covid numbers.
Today’s numbers include 257 confirmed Covid cases, 11 suspected and 3 transfers. For the week ending January 9, the weekly change in Covid positive patients rose 14 percent. As hospitalizations continue to rise, capacity continues to dwindle. During the week ending January 9, the seven-day average availability of ICU beds dropped again to 27 percent and for Acute Care beds 25 percent. On January 9, DPH reports 82 ICU beds and 406 Acute Care beds available. DPH does not report if available beds are staffed, but continues to assert 100 percent of required PPE on hand.
San Francisco hospitals, like hospitals throughout Calfornia, are beginning to get overrun. SFGH has implemented its Covid-19 surge plan. With more patients on the way, will it be enough.
Over the past two months, 4.8 percent of the tests attributed to Mission residents were positive. Visitacion Valley had 7.9 percent, Sunset/Parkside 2.5 percent, Outer Richmond 2.5 percent, Inner Sunset 1.6 percent and Haight Ashbury 1.3 percent.
Of the 234 deaths, 174 had one or more underlying condition while 5 had none. the rest are “unknown.”