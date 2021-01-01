Good Morning, Mission! Welcome to Virus Village, your daily Covid-19 data dump.

The UCSF/Latino Task Force got off to a good start yesterday collecting 600 tests. Annika tells the story, and Mike shows you what it looked like.

Peter Khoury of Phoenix Data Project shares his latest video on what might have been San Francisco’s biggest mistake in containing the virus.

As Operation Snail’s Pace continues to slog amidst confusion and incompetence, should more attention be paid to treatments? Perhaps you’ve heard of ivermectin. Is there anything behind an aggressive marketing scheme?

Scroll down for today’s Covid numbers.

Between December 9 and January 7, DPH reports the Mission chalked up 879 new cases. for a total of 3293, or 55.2 cases per 1000 residents. At the beginning of this latest surge, the big news was that areas of the City other than the southeast were getting infected. Now the map is beginning to look again like a tale of two cities, geographically as well as socioeconomically. During the latest time frame, Bayview Hunters Point had 846 new cases, Excelsior 623, Outer Mission 361, Tenderloin 346, West of Twin Peaks 206, Inner Sunset 113, Lone Mountain 88, Haight Ashbury 69, and Presidio 13 new cases. Outliers in the west are the Outer Richmond with 238 and Sunset/Parkside with 421 new cases.

Today’s numbers include 257 confirmed Covid cases, 11 suspected and 3 transfers. For the week ending January 9, the weekly change in Covid positive patients rose 14 percent. As hospitalizations continue to rise, capacity continues to dwindle. During the week ending January 9, the seven-day average availability of ICU beds dropped again to 27 percent and for Acute Care beds 25 percent. On January 9, DPH reports 82 ICU beds and 406 Acute Care beds available. DPH does not report if available beds are staffed, but continues to assert 100 percent of required PPE on hand.

San Francisco hospitals, like hospitals throughout Calfornia, are beginning to get overrun. SFGH has implemented its Covid-19 surge plan. With more patients on the way, will it be enough.

Various models estimate San Francisco’s R number currently between 1.03 and 1.28 for an average of 1.09. California’s R number estimates range .88 and 1.15 for an average of 1. Los Angeles estimates also average 1.

For the week ending January 3, the seven-day average of new cases continued its slow rise to 279, or 32 daily new cases per 100,000 residents. Because of the low number of cases recorded during the first days of the new year, this number may be artificially low.

As of January 8, the Citywide case rate was 308 per 10,000 residents. Latinx residents had a rate of 876, Native Americans 502, Blacks 329, Multi-racial 162, Whites 155 and Asians 146 cases per 10,000 residents.

Over the past two months, 4.8 percent of the tests attributed to Mission residents were positive. Visitacion Valley had 7.9 percent, Sunset/Parkside 2.5 percent, Outer Richmond 2.5 percent, Inner Sunset 1.6 percent and Haight Ashbury 1.3 percent.

Of new cases in December, 2077 had no underlying conditions, 1016 had one or more and 573 were unknown

Of the 234 deaths, 174 had one or more underlying condition while 5 had none. the rest are “unknown.”