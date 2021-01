On Sunday, Mike Kai Chen published a photo essay on the outreach that precedes a test and research campaign. Today, he illustrates the first day of testing 600 residents and workers. You can read about it here.

People started lining up well before the 9 a.m opening with the line going south on Mission Street and wrapping around to 24th street and again at Capp Street. Photo by Mike Kai Chen, January 10, 2021

The swabbing of both nostrils takes less than a minute.Photo by Mike Kai Chen, January 10, 2021

Photo by Mike Kai Chen, January 10, 2021

Tech workers processed the results on site.Photo by Mike Kai Chen, January 10, 2021

Tech workers moving the tests through. Results came back in 15-20 minutes and positives were notified in less than two hours. Photo by Mike Kai Chen, January 10, 2021

Checking the system. Photo by Mike Kai Chen, January 10, 2021

It doesn’t hurt. Photo by Mike Kai Chen, January 10, 2021

Photo by Mike Kai Chen, January 10, 2021

Photo by Mike Kai Chen, January 10, 2021

Photo by Mike Kai Chen, January 10, 2021