The seven-member Small Business Commission meets on the second and fourth Monday of the month to oversee the Office of Small Business. The agenda and special documents for this meeting are posted here. You will also find the minutes there once they are posted.

These drawings are an artistic non-linear representation of what happened on Monday.

The commission approved and advanced Legacy Business applications for Giorgio’s Pizza, Bimbo’s club, Japan Video, Surfaces by David Bonk, and Marcello’s Pizza.

Commission president Sharky Laguana ran the meeting with the commission’s credibility in mind. A motion to form a racial equity committee passed 7-0.

Commissioner Stephen Adams noted that the racial equity committee meetings would be public. He argued that the commission should be pushing the envelope in how to advocate for performance venues and other small businesses.

Commissioner Manny Yekutiel wanted to include a specific money ask with the Resolution to Support Nightlife and Entertainment Venues, but Commissioner Laguana convinced him to include that in a future resolution when they have more specific numbers.

During this meeting, Rebecca Villareal-Mayer, acting director of the Permit Center, delivered a slide show presentation about the new streamlined San Francisco Permit Center at 49 South Van Ness.

Commissioner Yekutiel was happy to see that new businesses won’t have to make a separate trip to 2nd street for permits from the Fire Department. The new center will have customer service representatives to act as runners in between departments. Will they replace permit expeditors? Who knows.

Office of Small Business Executive Director Regina Dick-Endrizzi was excited to see that they’ll have an office in the new center.