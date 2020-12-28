Lydia Chávez I’ve been a Mission resident since 1998 and a professor at Berkeley’s J-school since 1990. My earlier career was at The New York Times working for the business, foreign and city desks. As an old... More by Lydia Chávez
2020 has been a tough year, Trump despite being obnoxious helped to expose a lot of issues. Will Biden stepping in make it all better? What about the Forever Wars? Will Julian Assange be treated as a journalist, and be recompensed for the mistreatments? Edward Snowden, for exposing unethical conducts? The heavy ties with Wall Street?
There’s so that’s never been right.
As much as we all want to sleep through it all, that’s precisely the issue. Too many people have been asleep for so long, while corruption and incompetence have grown out of control.
