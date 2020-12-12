Good Morning, Mission! Welcome to Virus Village, your daily Covid-19 data dump.
While the U.S., especially California, continues to struggle with the virus, there are other countries who have handled with situation far better. In China, the economy is humming. The Lancet has a piece, without the usual stereotypes, on how China was able to get control.
Although somewhat late and haltingly, the pandemic has brought forth a number of local testing companies and labs. The need for improved rapid testing will grow over the next year.
Perhaps paradoxically, the pandemic has also brought forth artistic expressions, which Mission Local has been fortunate to highlight over the year.
Following the data has been a mantra of local health officials, often seeming to be more in word than in deed. The disconnect is not unique to the DPH in a city where politics frequently takes precedence over data.
Burgers also take precedence over data.
Scroll down for today’s Covid numbers.
Current numbers, as of December 26, may reflect a holiday data delay more than reality. On December 26, DPH reports SF hospitals had 95 ICU beds and 546 Acute Care beds available. How many of those beds are actually staffed, DPH won’t say. For the week ending December 25, the weekly rate of change in Covid positive patients was 6 percent. Though below the DPH goal of 10 percent, any increase at this stage is cause for concern. During that week, the seven-day average availability of ICU beds was 31 percent and for Acute Care beds 28 percent. DPH continues to report 100 percent of required PPE on hand, but does not report on staffing, nor on the cases and deaths among hospital and healthcare workers.
China is not the only country which has managed to bring the virus under relative control. A number of rarely mentionned countries with a lower number of deaths than San Francisco include Uruguay (158), Cuba (142), Congo (107), Liberia (83), Thailand (60), Vietnam (35), Singapore (29), New Zealand (25) and Taiwan (7)