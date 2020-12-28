When I wrote up my favorite pieces for 2020 in our annual “Staff favorites” feature that will be published later this week, I included Molly Oleson’s illustrations. In thinking about them, I decided to run a collection as an illustrated essay to demonstrate how beautifully Molly has caught the visual essence of each story. I’ve added links to the stories that inspired them, but the illustrations also stand on their own and help any reader imagine the narrative that will follow. –Lydia Chávez
Dialing for dollars: Undocumented immigrants struggle with swamped phone system to obtain California COVID-19 funds
For Finding grace and gold in the midst of a pandemic
For Life in the time of COVID-19: Just when you think life couldn’t get worse, you get appendicitis
Susan Vela, blind and now unemployed, on living in COVID-19 times
The Latino Task Force emerges to take on COVID-19
Dr. Diane Havlir challenged the dogma on HIV, now she’s taking on Covid-19
Food Bank lines filled with stories of life and death
United in health: the quest to test Black residents for Covid-19
The diary of a Mission District couple’s struggle to stay afloat during a pandemic
Signs of Solidarity: Businesses and residents display messages that unite us
Love in the time of COVID-19: ‘Not having sex is definitely frustrating’
Thank you.
Leave a comment