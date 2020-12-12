Good Morning, Mission! Welcome to Virus Village, your daily Covid-19 data dump.

The more essential the worker, the more vulnerable to contracting the virus. Dark Ages Donald’s callous incompetence has many enablers, even allies in the the “healthcare” industry.

Even the Mission’s new case count is beginning to level off. Between November 24 and December 23, DPH reports 709 new cases in the Mission for a total of 2796 cases, or 46.8 cases per 1000 residents. Not so in Bayview-Hunters Point which had 717 over that period, for a total of 2509 cases, or 67.1 cases per 1000 residents.

ICU patients have slightly dropped over the past three reporting days. These numbers as of December 25 may reflect a data delay more than reality. On December 25, DPH reports SF hospitals had 101 ICU beds and 552 Acute Care beds available. For the week ending December 25, the weekly rate of change in Covid positive patients was 8 percent. This is the first time the rate of change has dropped below the DPH goal of 10 percent since November 18. During that week, the seven-day average availability of ICU beds was 30 percent and for Acute Care beds 27 percent. DPH continues to report 100 percent of required PPE on hand, but does not report on staffing, nor on the cases and deaths among hospital and healthcare workers.

San Francisco’s hospitalization figures are sadly not reflected around the State, especially in the south, where the hospital crunch worsens.

Estimates for San Francisco’s R numbers fluctuate below 1.2. For California, the range is between .91 and 1.26.

As of December 19, the seven-day average of new cases per day was 272 cases or 31.2 new cases per 100,000 residents. This number is based on only 124 cases, so may rise.

As of December 24, Latinx residents had a case rate of 72.6 per 1000 residents. The Citywide case rate was 25.5, Blacks 27, Whites 12.2 and Asians 10.8 cases per 1000 residents.

The Citywide average positivity rate dropped below 4 percent while the December positivity rate among Latinx resident remained about 11 percent. So far in December , the positivity rate for the Mission is 3.73 percent.





