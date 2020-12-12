Good Morning, Mission! Welcome to Virus Village, your daily Covid-19 data dump.

Other than hospitalizations (which lag), indicators are that the restrictions imposed are beginning to have an effect. Our widespread compliance is no doubt the key. Let’s hope we can keep it up.

The strange Covid symptom of losing sense of smell gives us a new insight into how the mind/body works.

Scroll down for today’s Covid numbers.

Between November 22 and December 21, 703 new cases were added to the Mission for a total of 2752 cases, or 46.1 cases per 1000 residents.

DPH reports that on December 23, SF hospitals had 77 ICU beds and 417 Acute Care beds available. DPH does not provide information on staffing. For the week ending December 23, the weekly rate of change in Covid positive patients was 14 percent. During that week, the seven-day average availability of ICU beds was 29 percent and for Acute Care beds 23 percent. DPH continues to report 100 percent of required PPE on hand.

Covid-19 R Estimation for California and the ensemble estimates the City’s R number roughly just below 1.15. They don’t agree on California, with Covid-19 R Estimation at 1.29 and the ensemble at an unbelievable 1.01. Remember the ensemble includes an estimate from UCLA at .91. I hope they’re right.

Another indicator that the spread in the City is plateauing. As of December 17, the seven-day average of new cases per day fell one case to 287 cases or 33 new cases per 100,000 residents.

Of 5458 December cases, DPH reports the Latinx community had 1980, Whites had 1136, Asians 980, Blacks 282, and multi-racial 94 cases. 986 are listed as unknown.

Positivity rates also appear to be plateauing.



Plateauing in SF but not around the state.





So far in December, there have been 21 San Francisco Covid related deaths.