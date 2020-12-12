Good Morning, Mission! Welcome to Virus Village, your daily Covid-19 data dump.
Other than hospitalizations (which lag), indicators are that the restrictions imposed are beginning to have an effect. Our widespread compliance is no doubt the key. Let’s hope we can keep it up.
The strange Covid symptom of losing sense of smell gives us a new insight into how the mind/body works.
DPH reports that on December 23, SF hospitals had 77 ICU beds and 417 Acute Care beds available. DPH does not provide information on staffing. For the week ending December 23, the weekly rate of change in Covid positive patients was 14 percent. During that week, the seven-day average availability of ICU beds was 29 percent and for Acute Care beds 23 percent. DPH continues to report 100 percent of required PPE on hand.
Of 5458 December cases, DPH reports the Latinx community had 1980, Whites had 1136, Asians 980, Blacks 282, and multi-racial 94 cases. 986 are listed as unknown.
Plateauing in SF but not around the state.