Surprise!! The federal government (remember them?) apparently will continue to help housing the unhoused in hotels.

We all knew the vaccine distribution would be a bumpy ride, right? It is.

Can bad cops be “priced out of policing?” Professional liability insurance may offer one key to the long-sought reform.

Before you get bummed out looking at the numbers, check out things to do this weekend.

Scroll down for today’s Covid numbers.

Between November 16 and December 15, the Mission picked up 635 new cases for a grand total of 2593 cases, or 43.5 cases per 1000 residents. The hardest hit area over that time (with 100 new cases) is the area bounded by 23rd, Cesar Chavez, South Van Ness and Harrison. Second is the area bounded by 17th, Market, South Van Ness and Valencia with 96 new cases.

DPH reports that on December 17, SF hospitals had 75 ICU beds and 337 Acute Care beds available. We know that UCSF and SFGH are taking Covid patients, but the role of private hospitals so far is unclear. For the week ending December 16, the weekly rate of change in Covid positive patients rose 23 percent. During that week, the seven-day average availability of ICU beds was 29 percent and for Acute Care beds 21 percent. DPH continues to report 100 percent of required PPE on hand.

Estimates for San Francisco’s R number range from 1.15 to 1.44, with an average of 1.27.

For the week ending December 11, the seven-day average number of Citywide daily cases jumped again to 259 cases or 29.8 cases per 100,000 residents.

So far in December, DPH reports the Latinx population 1411 new cases, Whites 800, Asians 716 and Blacks 192.

With over a million tests collected in the City since March, DPH has finally begun to release demographic and neighborhood testing data. Between October 15 and December 16, the Mission received 32,129 tests (including three UCSF/LTF studies) and returned 1066 positive results for a 3.32 percent positivity rate.





Between December 1 and December 16, the Latinx population had a positivity rate of 11.3 percent. Positivity rates for other population groups ranged from 3.93 percent (Black) to 2.4 percent (White).



Of the 176 deaths, 141 had one or more underlying conditions and 4 had none. For the other 31, DPH could not say.