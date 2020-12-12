Good Morning, Mission! Welcome to Virus Village, your daily Covid-19 data dump.

Another new at home test for Covid has been approved. This one, the BinaxNOW antigen test, had been studied in the Mission with promising results.

The new testing center on Bartlett street may offer tests. But definitely not “rapid.”

With infections, hospitalizations and deaths out of control throughout the country, it sure looks like the Trump Administration’s strategy is, and has been, “herd immunity.” A Trump “science advisor” was explicit: “We want them infected.”

Explicit and systemic racism in the SFPD has been known for years (decades). Yet it still shocks to hear the testimony of an “anti-bias” trainer complete with collusion from Police Chief Scott. If Bill Scott, can’t (or won’t) stand up to the POA, Breed must find someone who can and will.

Always quick to take action, the Small Business Commission moved to form a “racial equity committee.”

The virus doesn’t discriminate. Scroll down for today’s Covid numbers.

During the first two weeks of December, the average number of daily new cases in the Mission was 23.6. During the first two weeks in November, the new case average was 11, and in October only 6.

What does “herd immunity” look like? Check out the graph. On December 15, the City had 79 ICU beds and 308 Acute Care beds available. For the week ending December 15, the weekly rate of change in Covid positive patients rose 27 percent. During that week, the seven-day average availability of ICU beds was 28 percent and for Acute Care beds 21 percent. That may appear sufficient, but the City will likely be affected by the rest of the Bay Area. DPH continues to report 100 percent of required PPE on hand.

The R number suggests no relief in sight. Covid-19 R Estimation for California and the ensemble estmate San Francisco’s R number between 1.3 and 1.4. Far more worrisome, Covid-19 R Estimation for California estimates the state’s number at 1.53, the highest in the nation, despite over two weeks of state mandated restrictions. Other models predict lower figures, with UCLA estimating .89. What are those UCLA computers smoking?

We’ve gone through Thanksgiving leftovers, but infections continue to climb. For the week ending December 9, the seven-day average number of Citywide daily cases rose to 242 cases or 27.8 cases per 100,000 residents.

This graph suggests cases may have begun to decline. Let’s hope so. However, the numbers represented here are recent and raw so likely to change. We’ll see.





The distribution of cases among age has not changed much over time with 61 percent of the cases below the age of 40. The group with almost a quarter of the cases remains those between age 30 and 39.