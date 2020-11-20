Supervisors announce shelter-in-place hotels will remain open

Partially in response to protests against the city of San Francisco’s planned shutdown of shelter-in-place-hotels, the city has postponed moving some 500 unhoused residents out of hotels.

Nevertheless, the SF Board of Supervisors announced legislation this week to counter the Department of Homelessness and Supportive Housing’s plan to eventually shut down shelter-in-place hotels.

Supervisor Shamann Walton, who worked on the legislation says “we cannot have a plan for moving people out of shelter-in-place hotels, when we don’t have a plan for where they’re going – it’s simple.”

Walton said it is “cruel and highly unusual to consider moving people amidst a pandemic and during these cold winter months.”

In San Francisco, 2,400 people are currently housed in hotels, many of them immune-compromised and elderly. Another 500 unhoused people live in shelters, and an estimated 1000 people live in vehicles, according to Supervisor Dean Preston.

Preston believes that the initial plan to make 500 residents of the hotel vacate on December 21 “unfairly played with people’s life at a difficult time.”

The Board of Supervisors say that despite claims that the shelter-in-place hotel program is costly for the city, nearly 90 percent of the funding for the program leverages state and federal dollars.

Fundraiser and celebration in Bayview

On Friday from 6-8 p.m. there will be a fundraiser for the Bay View Newspaper and a celebration for the BayView / Hunters Point community. Music, dance, speakers and food will all be had.

The event will happen in person at Mendell Plaza and on Zoom at tinyurl.com/bayview1120.

Outdoor Screen printing workshop

On Saturday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. in front of the State Of Flux Shop at 1176 Valencia Street there will be an Outdoor Screen-printing Workshop.

Each workshop is $45, will last for 45-50 minutes and all materials will be provided. For more information about our Outdoor Screen-printing Workshop and to purchase tickets, please follow this link.

Art exhibit in Haight to Honor Trans Day of Resilience

The Garden Gallery is a community space meant to empower the voices of artists that are focused on social justice issues. The Haight Street Art Center presents ‘Radical Imagining: Trans Resilience is Powerful,’ an art exhibition featuring work by and in honor of trans people of color.

The free exhibition runs from November 20th to January 31, and is open from 9 a.m to 7 p.m, Monday through Sunday at 215 Haight St.

Golden Gate Park gardens now free for low-income families.

Mayor London Breed announced that the San Francisco Botanical Garden, Conservatory of Flowers, and the Japanese Tea Garden will offer year-round, free admission to any visitors receiving government food assistance benefits, such as EBT or CalFresh.

Free days at other SF Museums

The deYoung museum is free for everyone the first Tuesday of every month, and free to Bay Area residents on Saturdays, although this only includes the permanent collection galleries.

Other museums free on first Tuesday of every month:

The Asian Art Museum is free on the first Sunday of each month.

Bay Area sex educator nominated for an award

Good Vibrations is a sex-positive toy store and sex-positive educator Andy Duran has been has been nominated for the Community Figure of the Year award by adult industry business news journal XBIZ.

Director of Purchasing & Product Development Coyote Amrich says “He’s dedicated not just to serving up non-judgmental sex education in an accessible way but to connecting, empowering and affirming everybody’s right to feel pleasure in the body they inhabit.