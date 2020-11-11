Good Morning, Mission! Welcome to Virus Village, your daily Covid-19 data dump.
Scroll down for today’s Covid numbers.
HiGeorge, a data visualization startup, developed some new visualizations for Mission Local, which we will be using and fine-tuning in the days to come.
As of November 5, The Mission reportedly had 1827 cases or a rate of 30.6 cases per 1000 residents.
For the week ending October 30, the Citywide seven-day average number of daily cases rose to 53 or 6.1 cases per 100,000, back into the DPH “high alert” zone.
On November 6, there were 88 available ICU beds, and 432 available Acute Care beds.