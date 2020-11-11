Good Morning, Mission! Welcome to Virus Village, your daily Covid-19 data dump.

Amidst cheering and horn honking in the neighborhood this morning, Biden plans to start pandemic response immediately.

Though the Presidential election has finally been called, a couple local elections remain too close to call.

For the first time, non-citizens can serve on SF Commissions and advisory boards.

Scroll down for today’s Covid numbers.

HiGeorge, a data visualization startup, developed some new visualizations for Mission Local, which we will be using and fine-tuning in the days to come.

The rate of positive cases in the Mission more than doubles the Citywide rate. As of November 4, The Mission reportedly had 1819 cases or a rate of 30.5 cases per 1000 residents.

It may be time to celebrate an election victory, but no time to celebrate a victory over the virus. Though other indicators remain more or less stable, over the past week, the effective R model we use now estimates the number to be 1.35, approaching where we were last June and suggesting a rocky road ahead.

For the week ending October 30, the Citywide seven-day average number of daily cases was 51 or 5.9 cases per 100,000, essentially flat for the last three days when figures are considered “more reliable.”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> The rapid rise in the R number is not showing up in the average Citywide positivity rate which, though higher than last month, remains relatively very low.

Hospitalizations of suspected and confirmed Covid patients has risen a bit but has been basically stable since October 27. The good news is that for the week ending November 5, the rate of weekly change in confirmed Covid patients (a DPH “key indicator”) decreased by 4 percent. Over that same week the seven-day average percentage of ICU beds was 38 percent, and for Acute Care beds 24 percent.

The percentage of cases has dropped below 49 percent for the first time.

Assuming the death toll still stands at 151 (it’s probably higher), the case fatality rate is approximately 1.2 percent.