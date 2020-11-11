Good Morning, Mission! Welcome to Virus Village, your daily Covid-19 data dump.

With apologies to Arthur Miller, it appears we are into a long night’s journey into the day (or days).

For the bleary minded, here’s a quick summary of the local Covid situation: case numbers and positivity rates continue a moderate rise; the R number remains worrisome and hospitalizations have plateaued.

Scroll down for today’s Covid numbers.

HiGeorge, a data visualization startup, developed some new visualizations for Mission Local, which we will be using and fine-tuning in the days to come.

On November 1, DPH reports the Mission had 1779 cases, or almost 30 cases per 1000 residents. Census tract 208, the area bounded by 17th, 22nd, Valencia and South Van Ness, alone had 364 cases, or 56.9 cases per 1000 residents, more than any entire neighborhood west of Twin Peaks.

The R number is rising throughout the state. The model we use estimates the San Francisco R number at 1.27, and for California at 1.18.

For the week ending October 26, the Citywide seven-day average number of daily cases rose again to 46 or 5.3 cases per 100,000 residents, not yet in the DPH “high alert” zone.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> The Citywide positivity rate continues to rise slowly which should be a measure of concern. Again, a 1.15 percent positivity rate looks good compared to other places in the country like South Dakota 50 percent, Wyoming 43 percent, Iowa 36 percent, Kansas 34 percent and Utah 17 percent. Despite the surging virus, those states voted for Dark Ages Donald.

Although DPH reports 17 percent increase in Covid positive patients, their reported figures show a 9 percent increase. As of November 2, 106 ICU beds and 378 Acute Care beds were available.

For the two weeks ending October 30, DPH reports contact tracers reached 86 percent of close contacts named by positive cases, the highest figure in a couple months. A research letter on SF’s early contact tracing program has been published in JAMA. More on this to follow.