The SFgov site has been experiencing outages this morning. We have some current numbers below and will update when more become available.

The SFPD has once again interpreted “de-escalation” to mean “shoot first and ask questions later.” Chief Scott promised “to analyze ever aspect of this investigation” of the shooting of Antonio Estrada. Don’t forget to tune in two years from now for the results.

Now you can keep track of the virus in cities and states of interest to you. Build your own dashboard with the New York Times.

The model we use today estimates the San Francisco R number at about 1.30. Still too high, but it’s been falling a bit over the past week, which may be a good sign. Not so with California where the estimate has been rising and is now 1.50.

The seven-day average number of cases Citywide is 114, over 13 cases per 100,000 residents. If confirmed, that would be enough to push the City into the State’s most restrictive tier, prompting further closings.

We use the DPH “more reliable” figure for case and positivity numbers which usually run about a week late. California’s Covid tracker reports today the 14-day Citywide average positivity rate to be 2.5 percent. That’s still a relatively low figure, but represents a .5 percent increase from 14 days ago.

These numbers for confirmed and suspected Covid patients are current for SF hospitals and they’re definitely trending in the wrong direction.