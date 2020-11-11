Good Morning, Mission! Welcome to Virus Village, your daily Covid-19 data dump.

UCSF and the Latino Task Force have opened a free testing site at the 24th street BART station. People were lining up early Sunday morning.

If you want a break from Covid news, dip into more tales of the City’s world-class corruption.

Think you’re cool in your bubble or pod? New York Times columnsit Farhad Manjoo thought so too, until he peformed a self contact-tracing experiment.

Scroll down for today’s Covid numbers.

Between October 21 and November 19, the Mission logged 291 positive Covid cases, bringing the total to 1993, or 33.4 cases per 1000 residents. Although the Mission remains the hardest hit, over the same period, other City neighborhoods also reported increasing numbers, including Bayview Hunters Point (205), Excelsior (150), Tenderloin (119), Outer Mission (90) Visitacion Vally (78), Bernal Heights (71), Portola (70), Pacific Heights (63), Castro (57) and Hayes Valley (54).



The model we use estimates the current San Francisco R number to be about 1.36. Other models estimate the number between 1.04 (Johns Hopkins University) and 1.28 (Stanford University)

For the week ending November 15, the seven-day average number of Citywide daily cases rose back up to 105 or 12 cases per 100,000 residents.

For the week ending November 21, the rate of change in Covid positive patients was 29 percent. During that week, the seven-day average availability of ICU beds wa 32 percent and for Acute Care beds 23 percent.

With a 77 percent increase over the past two weeks, the state’s health director said California hospitals face rising hospital caseloads “that they’ve never seen before.”

With 158 deaths, San Francisco has 18.2 deaths per 100,000 residents. Sacramento has 36.2, Los Angeles 73.2, San Diego 29.2, Las Vegas 78.9, Santa Fe 18.1, Wichita 29.1, Chicago 117.5, Cincinnati 45.7, Detroit 179.1, and Atlanta 64.2