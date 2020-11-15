Good Morning, Mission! Welcome to Virus Village, your daily Covid-19 data dump.

Scroll down for today’s Covid numbers.

HiGeorge, a data visualization startup, developed some new visualizations for Mission Local, which we will be using and fine-tuning in the days to come.

Through November 12, the Mission had 1911 reported positive cases, or a rate of 32 cases per 1000 residents.

Covid-19 R Estimation for California continues to estimate the San Francisco R number at approximately 1.44.

On November 7, the Citywide seven-day average number of daily cases in the City was 92, or 10.5 cases per 100,000 residents.

On November 13, there were 97 ICU beds, and 389 Acute Care beds available.