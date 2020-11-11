Good Morning, Mission! Welcome to Virus Village, your daily Covid-19 data dump.

New cases are on the rise in the Mission. See below.

It doesn’t seem the best of times for a holiday gathering. Wired has some thoughts and a map on the subject for you to consider.

Senator Rand Paul, a self-certified opthamologist, smugly advised those who recover from the virus to go out and party. Besides drawing the ire of Dr. Fauci, many who “recover” may be too tired to celebrate. What is it about senators from Kentucky?

Scroll down for today’s Covid numbers.

HiGeorge, a data visualization startup, developed some new visualizations for Mission Local, which we will be using and fine-tuning in the days to come.

Between October 11 and November 9, 223 cases were reported in the Mission, by far the highest number since DPH started providing this information a couple months ago. Only Bayview Hunters Point (168)and Excelsior (103)added more than 100. Two neighborhoods west of Twin Peaks reported more than 50: Sunset/Parkside with 90 and the Outer Richmond with 53.

Covid-19 R Estimation for California continues to show the San Francisco R number at a very uncomfortable 1.44. An ensemble of other models, which had shown the local rate of transmission below or around 1, today estimates 1.11.

On Monday, Dr. Colfax correctly warned that local cases were beginning to rise exponentially. Take a look at the graph. On November 5, the seven-day average number of daily cases in the City rose to 81, or 9.3 cases per 100,000 residents. The number hasn’t been this high since August 20.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> The rising average Citywide positivity rate suggests the virus won’t be confined to any specific neighborhood or population group.

Reported Covid hospitalizations across the country reached the highest level since the pandemic began. In San Francisco the situation, though gradually worsening, is not yet as grim. The graph shows suspected as well as confirmed Covid patients. For the week ending November 11, the rate of weekly change in Covid positive patients rose 14 percent. Over that week, the seven-day average percentage of ICU beds available was 34 percent, while Acute Care availability was 23 percent.

Over 25 percent of the cases in the City are contracted by those between the ages 18 and 30. Eight-seven percent of the cases are those aged 60 or below.

Though they account for 13 percent of the cases, 88 percent of the deaths are those over 60