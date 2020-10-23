About The Author
Lydia Chávez
I’ve been a Mission resident since 1998 and a professor at Berkeley’s J-school since 1990. My earlier career was at The New York Times working for the business, foreign and city desks. As an old friend once pointed out, local has long been in my bones. My Master’s Project at Columbia, later published in New York Magazine, was on New York City’s experiment in community boards. Right now I'm trying to figure out how you make that long-held interest sustainable.
What To Do
Fri 23
GLBT History Museum: 50 Years of Fabulous
October 23 @ 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Fri 23
18 Reasons: Strata and Frittata for Friday and the Weekend
October 23 @ 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Fri 23
Venga Empanadas: Live Music back!
October 23 @ 7:30 pm - 10:30 pm