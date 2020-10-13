If San Francisco’s small business ecosystem was a wobbly tower of Jenga blocks in early March, the coronavirus was the clumsy kid at the table who knocked the tower down with a single tap.
As Sharky Laguana, the President of San Francisco’s Small Business Commission puts it: “A straw would have already broken the camel’s back, and the pandemic was a five-ton anvil.”
Can Proposition H, a measure put on the November ballot by Mayor London Breed to streamline permit approval and fill vacant storefronts, help build the Jenga tower back up again?
The short answer: It’s a step in the right direction for a city known for being an exceptionally difficult place for small businesses to operate. Even before the pandemic, San Francisco was deemed the most difficult city in the nation for starting and operating a small- or medium-sized business, according to the 2019 Arizona State University “Doing Business in North America” report.
“We are in a moment where the cost of inaction is greater than the cost of action,” said Laguna. “We don’t have the luxury of sitting around and gazing at our navels wondering how we progress.”
Already, the city has implemented emergency measures such as deferring business taxes and licensing fees for small businesses and implementing an eviction moratorium, but Laguana and others say much more is needed.
Prop. H would make it easier for new businesses to open and for existing businesses to make changes.
The way Cynthia Huie, a small business owner and Small Business Commissioner, explains it: “The heart of Prop. H is giving small business owners a tool in flexibility.”
Currently, the permitting process poses a significant hurdle for small businesses. Business owners pay steep fees and often wait as long as a year for their permits to be approved while paying rent.
“It is outrageous that it should take 16 months and $200,000 to open an ice cream store,” Laguana said, evoking the image Scott James painted in a 2012 New York Times article about the planning code perils of opening the Ice Cream Bar in San Francisco’s Cole Valley neighborhood.
Prop. H requires businesses’ permits to be reviewed within 30 days, allows different city departments to review a business’s application simultaneously, and expedites inspections for businesses whose permits require them.
Another important component of Prop. H is filling vacant storefronts. Many businesses which could not weather the pandemic have closed, and Jay Cheng, Public Policy Director at the San Francisco Chamber of Commerce, expects that we will see more empty storefronts once the pandemic ends. Laguana agrees.
“There is no shortage of vacancies, boarded-up businesses, and vacant storefronts right now. This will take years to recover from,” Laguana said.
Prop. H would permit more pop-ups in vacant retail spaces, allow restaurants to rent spaces to coworking firms, and authorize nonprofits to open offices on the ground floor of buildings — spaces generally held for retail.
Prop H. would also scrap mandatory neighborhood notifications for new businesses if the proposed business is already allowed under zoning laws.
Laguana sees Prop. H as “a golden opportunity to transform the city and make it magical — better than it was before.”
While Prop. H has broad support, not everyone is as enthusiastic about the measure as Laguana is.
Some criticize Prop. H for doing little to help existing small businesses. However, short of making money appear out of thin air, the path to helping these existing businesses is unclear at the moment.
“What small businesses need is financial relief, but the city isn’t flush with wealth right now,” said Kristy Wang, Community Planning Policy Director at SPUR.
More contentious is Prop. H’s method of reform.
David Pilpel — a San Franciscan referred to as either a “watchdog” or a “gadfly” depending on whom you’re talking to — opposes Proposition H. Pilpel objects to the fact that Mayor Breed put Prop. H on the ballot. Pilpel writes in his opposition argument that changing the Planning Code should be done with public and stakeholder input from the Planning Commission and the Board of Supervisors.
Laguana’s verdict: Never mind the politics. The result is more important than the process.
“I support the mayor now because Proposition H supports small businesses. We should build bridges to make the city better instead of concentrating on who introduced the proposition,” he said.
ANOTHER POINT OF VIEW, FROM THE LEAGUE OF PISSED OFF VOTERS:
https://www.theleaguesf.org/voter_guides
Prop H: Poorly Designed Small Biz Permitting Overhaul: Reluctant No
The pandemic is decimating our small businesses, and while Prop H would do some things to help new businesses open, we have so many questions about this unvetted, 100-page ballot measure, we just can’t support it. This was one of the two props we debated longest (Prop RR being the other) with some of our members supporting or saying we shouldn’t make an endorsement.
It’s notoriously hard to open a small business in San Francisco. Why is that? Well, the Planning Code and other codes that business owners have to navigate are like a tangled cord drawer. Our Planning and Building Inspection departments don’t get along, and the permitting process involves an alphabet soup of other departments. Supposedly the City will soon be opening a “One Stop Permit Shop” at Mission and Van Ness that will finally get all those departments together in one office and on a unified software platform. Let’s hope that works out. We’re also glad that Prop F will give small businesses a break by lowering their taxes.
Prop H aims to help new small businesses by taking a machete to the Planning Code. It…
Requires City departments to process new business applications within 30 days.
Removes limits on restaurants and bars in neighborhood commercial districts.
Allows restaurants (and many other types of businesses from movie theaters to animal hospitals) to get their permits “by right,” meaning neighbors would not have the ability to raise concerns at the Planning Commission.
Also allows restaurants to add outdoor patios “by right,”
Allows restaurants and cafes to also offer WeWork-style shared co-working office space for rent.
Eliminates the requirement that new businesses notify neighbors of their application.
Allows restaurants to offer table service in parklets. This is currently prohibited, because parklets are supposed to be public space, and waitstaff offering table service makes them feel more private than public.
Waives additional fees when department errors result in additional reviews.
Allows Pop up retail to open for up to 60 days in vacant spaces. Previously they could only do this in occupied commercial spaces.
Locks in all of these changes for three years, after which it could be modified legislatively.
Some of that is great. Some of it is pretty sus. We have soooo many questions!
Why does this measure only impact new businesses, not all of our existing businesses that are getting hammered by the pandemic? Why do we need to remove limits on the number of restaurants on a corridor when so many restaurants are closing? When every office is closed, why do we need to allow restaurants, coffee shops and bars to rent WeWork-style co-working spaces? Profiteers have been trying for years to convert retail spaces into more-profitable office space in neighborhoods like the Mission and Chinatown, which would drive up rents and hurt neighborhood-serving small businesses.
Why does the Mayor need this measure to get business permits processed in 30 days? All the departments that handle those permits (Planning, Building Inspection, Fire, DPH, etc.) report to her. Couldn’t this expediting be accomplished by an executive order? If those departments need more staff to make this happen, why didn’t the Mayor add them in the budget she just signed?
Why hasn’t the Planning Department analyzed this measure? Any time an ordinance is introduced that amends the Planning code, the Planning Commission has 60 days to weigh in on it. The department staff, who are experts in this stuff and issue these permits, always write a detailed analysis that explains all of the jargon and background, and makes recommendations. The only official “analysis” is this super high-level slide deck. 🙁 Prop H’s website also lacks any real substance. The only deep dive we’ve found from a proponent is this uncritical twitter thread.
Why should we remove “non-profit” from the definition of “Social Service or Philanthropic Facility?” What are the implications for treating for-profit philanthropies or social services the same as non-profits? Is it a good idea to remove the cap on the number of financial services providers on a street? Will landlords there be less likely to rent to a neighborhood-serving store in hopes that something like JP Morgan will pay higher rent?
Whew, like we said, this thing raises a lot of questions!
The biggest question of all is, why do we have to vote on this? Nothing about this legislation requires going to the voters. In fact, rumor has it that the Board of Supervisors was ready to pass the good parts of Prop H in exchange for it being pulled from the ballot, but the Mayor’s Office rejected the offer. Five Supervisors from across the political spectrum are supporting Prop H (Haney, Mar, Ronen, Safai, and Stefani). There must have been a compromise available to get it one more vote at the Board. If they had made that work, we wouldn’t have had to wrassle with all this fine print, and the ordinance could already be in effect.
TLDR, we’re pissed off that voters have to decide on this complex measure without any analysis from the experts at the Planning Department. Ultimately, while we like that Prop H streamlines the permit process for small businesses, it removes too much community input for us to be comfy with it. We call on the Mayor and Board of Supervisors to work this out. At a time when the pandemic is decimating small businesses, our city deserves thoughtful and community-vetted solutions that can streamline the permit process without steamrolling over resident concerns. Vote No.