ArtAuction20

The Coalition on Homeless is hosting the 20th annual art auction, which began Thursday, Oct. 1 and ends Wednesday, Oct. 8. For the first time, the auction will be held entirely online.

“It’s a really big deal for the Coalition on Homelessness. We’re not the most tech inclined, and we’re a group of ten,” said Olivia Glowacki, the Coalition’s development director said.

The auction consists of 130 pieces by over 100 local artists with a total retail value of about $70,000, according to Glowacki.

For potential buyers who do not wish to rely on pictures to make their selections, the coalition has put around 75 of the pieces on display at several locations in the Mission.

Most stops on the art walk are located on Valencia Street, starting the Eric Quesada Center, near 16th Street to the north and ending with ATA, near 21st Street, to the south. All locations are available on this map, including a special marker on 16th and Capp streets noting the last mural completed by artist Ronnie Goodman.

Goodman, who died in August, was a well-known local artist who lived in an encampment near the site of his last mural. Two of his works, a poster and a self portrait, are on display now at the Red Poppy Art House as part of the auction. Prints of both are available on the website at a fixed price.

Church’s Letter Writing Campaign

As the Glass Fire continues to spread, hundreds of Napa and Sonoma county residents have been forced from their homes. In response, San Francisco Zion Church is planning to assemble and donate basic needs kits to Californians displaced by recent fires, according to Greg Bernard, a coordinator for the church.

Recently, congregants also wrote letters of appreciation and support for firefighters that have been working to stop the spread of recent fires, several of which were historic in size.

Close to 200 letters, some physical, some virtual, were sent out to fire stations in neighboring counties.

“Pretty much everyone in the congregation participated,” Bernard said.

While participants wrote their letters for firefighters from home and simply delivered them to the church for distribution, that strategy will not be possible for the basic needs kit assembly.

Between 15 and 20 volunteers will get together this coming Monday to make kits full of clothes, some food in closed packaging and other necessities, according to Bernard.

The church coordinator said that the church is choosing the items within the kits based on the advice of homeless shelters, and he added that the group will take precautions while working to ensure the safety of all involved.

Reopenings

As the city moves from red to orange on the state’s tiered Covid-19 system and continues to ease restrictions, more businesses are beginning to open again. Here are a few reopenings this week.



Flamenco

The Theatre Flamenco of San Francisco, located on South Van Ness, will reopen on Saturday, Oct. 3 for its first indoor workshop in months.

Classes will be staggered to allow for cleaning between each session and changing rooms will be closed for now, but dancers can begin signing up for workshops or scheduling one on one classes as of tomorrow.

“We will be thoroughly cleaning the studio nightly with extra sanitizing measures for safe operations of business. In addition, we will clean the studio between each class during operating hours” reads the announcement.

David Ireland House

500 Capp Street, the home of late artist David Ireland will reopen for guided tours on Wednesday Oct. 7, with restrictions. The tours, which last up to an hour, will only be available for one or two people at a time, according to the announcement by the 500 Capp Street Foundation.

“We have carefully considered increased safety measures and are looking forward to providing a comfortable and enjoyable experience. Measures include masks required for entry, social distancing markers throughout the House, and sanitizing high touch surfaces daily,” the announcement said.

Prior to the city’s shelter in place ordinance, the David Ireland House was hosting Felipe Dulzaides’ exhibit, “There is no such thing as a perfect circle,” was only open for two weeks, but will now be available until Dec. 19, according to Nina Sazevich, a spokesperson for the foundation.

Grex get out the vote

Grex, a Bay Area-based duo composed of partners Karl Evangelista and Rei Scampavia, will livestream a concert on Friday, Oct. 9 at 7:30 p.m., featuring the music of Alice Coltrain. The event will also include information about important voting deadlines, as well as different methods of voting.

The group also released their most recent album, “Everything You Said Was Wrong,” on a pay-what-you-want basis on Bandcamp in order to encourage fans to spend their money on campaigns or causes they support.

Of the money Grex does make from the album sales, all proceeds will go to the Black Organizing Project, and to Milford Graves, a musician who mentored the pair who was diagnosed with an incurable heart condition.

“We’re trying to get people to redirect their funds to better causes than just spending on our music, Evangelista said.

Those interested in attending can do so at their Youtube channel.

Pier 70 Drive-In

Residents who may not be ready to get back into a movie theater just yet can make their way down to Pier 70 on Saturday evenings from Oct. 17 to Oct. 31 for a drive-in movie. The event is meant as a benefit for La Cocina, and its members, which are low-income food entrepreneurs. The movie nights are also organized in partnership with local theaters, including the Mission’s Roxie.

“Tickets are $65 per vehicle and include two meal packages, and are available now on The Pier 70 ticketing site” according to a release announcing the program. The meal packages are provided by La Cocina.

The event will debut with Bladerunner: The Final Cut, on Oct. 17, then Oakland-set Blindspotting on Oct. 24 and conclude with Invasion of the Body Snatchers on Oct. 31. The venue will open at 7 p.m., but movies begin at 8 p.m.

Capacity is set at 46 vehicles and attendees will need to have a functioning radio in order to tune into the film’s audio.