Ronnie Goodman, a homeless artist and distance runner who has lived on the streets of the Mission District for years, died this morning at his encampment on Capp and 16th Streets.

Rescue workers tried to revive the 60-year-old, but those efforts proved unsuccessful, said Paula Tejada, the owner of nearby Chile Lindo.

It’s unclear how Goodman died. Only yesterday, Tejada said, the artist was helping remove a branch that had broken off from a tree. “We all watched out for one another,” she said.

Goodman, who has shown his art locally for years, said he had been in and out of jail for many years.

Joseph Johnston, a photographer who befriended Goodman, would visit him at 16th and Capp Streets, where Goodman had posted a sign “Art for Food” at his encampment.

Johnston discovered that Goodman was born in Los Angeles, but moved to San Fransisco when he was still a baby. “He recalls living in the hospital-green high-rise projects on Laguna Street and playing in Jefferson Square Park as a child,” Johnston wrote. “He says he probably became an artist because many of the people he hung out with were artists.

“He honed his skill as a portrait artist in prison. Photography was not allowed, and Ronnie became known for his hand-drawn portraits of other prisoners which they sent to their family and loved ones outside. “

Although homeless after being released from prison in 2008, Goodman continued to paint and to show his work. In December 2010, Precita Eyes featured the work he had created while spending eight years in prison for burglary.

In 2014, the San Francisco Chronicle ran a story on a campaign that paid for his running shoes and an entry into a half-marathon.

And as late as 2016, Goodman was included in a group show at the Mission Cultural Center and only recently had completed a mural for Maruya, a Japanese restaurant on 16th Street.

His son, also named Ronnie Goodman, also a muralist, died at the age of 20 after a Sept. 9, 2014 stabbing at 24th and Capp Streets. After his son’s death, the elder Ronnie Goodman told Mission Local, “I’m taking this pretty tough, here.”

In the last few years, Tejada said, he had made his home around 16th Street, living for a while in the basement of the Redstone Building and then moving to a makeshift sleeping area on Capp Street.