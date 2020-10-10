Good Morning, Mission! Welcome to Virus Village, your daily Covid-19 data dump.
Scroll down for today’s Covid numbers.
HiGeorge, a data visualization startup, developed some new visualizations for Mission Local, which we will be using and fine-tuning in the days to come.
On October 1, DPH reports the Mission‘s total Covid cases rose to 1605 or nearly 27 cases per 1000 residents.
The seven-day Citywide average number of daily cases for the week ending September 27 was 50, or 5.7 per 100,000 residents.
On October 2, 40 percent of ICU beds, and 26 percent of Acute Care beds were available.